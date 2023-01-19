Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship organized a clean-up campaign for Yas North Beach on Yas Island yesterday, with the participation of DB World Tour stars Will Bisling and Conor Sim, and a number of students and staff of West Yas Academy.

This step is part of a series of initiatives witnessed by the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship 2023, to support sustainable development efforts in Abu Dhabi.

The campaign, organized by the DB World Tour, in partnership with Miral Asset Management and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, targeted one of the beaches adjacent to the Yas Links stadium on the eve of the start of the tournament.

More than 20 volunteers from West Yas School, Abu Dhabi Sports Council and DB World Tour participated in the campaign, along with two golf stars who succeeded in removing more than 72 bags of waste.

As part of their commitment to protecting Abu Dhabi’s environment, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the DB World Tour have introduced a number of initiatives for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, with a particular focus on reducing plastic waste and increasing reliance on versatile materials.

No plastic food containers will be allowed during the tournament, while up to 70% of the tournament waste will be removed from landfills.

In addition, more than 500 square meters of solar panels were installed at the tournament site, to provide up to 3,500 liters of fuel during the tournament period.

Today, the DB World Tour reaffirmed its commitment to environmental responsibility announcing that the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, and the other four championships in the 2023 Rolex Series, will be climate neutral and adopt a consistent and highly reliable approach to reducing carbon emissions and mitigating the effects of climate change.

Commenting on this topic, Taghreed Al Saeed, Executive Director of the Corporate Communications and Destination Marketing Group at Miral, said: “We are pleased to partner with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and DB World Tour in this beach clean-up campaign on Yas Island. We also hope that Miral will continue to support environmental conservation activities throughout the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, with which we aim to support issues of sustainability and protect the planet for future generations.”

For his part, Mohammed Ahmed Al Rumaithi, Director of International Events Department at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “We are proud to continue our commitment to support sustainability through the prestigious Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship. Undoubtedly, we intend to make a quantum leap and transform ambitions into fruitful work to accelerate sustainable development efforts in Abu Dhabi and the rest of the world.

Designed by Kyle Phillips and opened in 2010, Yas Links Abu Dhabi is ranked 48th in Golf Digest’s ranking of the world’s 100 best golf courses and hosted the Special Olympics World Games golf tour in 2019.