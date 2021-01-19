ABU DHABI (Al Ittihad) – The Abu Dhabi Sports Council announced the completion of the organizational preparations for the launch of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, which is inaugurating its 16th edition at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club on Thursday, as one of the first stops of the four Rolex series as part of the European tour of the premium class agenda.

The championship is held according to the highest safety standards, precautionary measures and preventive measures, in accordance with the protocol for the return and resumption of sporting activities and events in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The Abu Dhabi Sports Council, which oversees the organization of the annual championship, is keen to continue its ambitious plans to attract the most important international sporting events. In order to establish the leadership position of the capital Abu Dhabi as one of the most important international sporting destinations.

The tournament has been organized since 2006, under the supervision of arbitration from the European Tour of Golf, and the tournament is held in a way of playing: 72 holes divided into 4 rounds according to the stroke rate system, and after 36 holes, only the first 65 players and those who tied with them in the rate of strokes qualify.

On the other hand, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship represents an international media value for all stations, television channels, digital platforms, and audio and print media, and the TV broadcast of the championship reaches more than 490 million homes, covering more than 150 countries around the world every week, resulting in more From 2,200 global broadcast hours.

The world’s top golf stars will participate in the world championship, one of the first stops in the Rolex series in the race season to Dubai 2021, and Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Vice President of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “We welcome a gathering of delegations and players participating in the sixteenth edition, which witnesses the participation of the elite of stars and the first world golfers. , To reflect our vision and our keenness to continue providing the best sporting events, and consolidating the position and leadership of Abu Dhabi as a highly distinguished global sporting destination.

He added, “This championship represents a global sports platform in terms of the strength of competitions, and because it is the beginning of the famous Rolex series of rides for the new season, within the European tour for the excellent category,” praising the follow-up and directives of His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and his great role that translates development plans An effective athlete and more developmental achievements of the global sports capital Abu Dhabi.

He continued: “Organizing the championship in light of the current stage conditions reflects the great potential that Abu Dhabi enjoys and its ability to host and host the most important international sporting events in light of the application of the highest safety standards, preventive measures and precautionary measures that ensure the safety of all participants, thanks to its optimal handling at the current stage. And the ingredients that it possesses and its ability to top global indicators in various fields.

He continued: “The championship establishes a distinguished model partnership, and its hosting reflects the great commitment of Abu Dhabi towards the international sports community and the continuous support for plans to attract the most important international sporting events, in a way that supports and enhances sports interaction in Abu Dhabi society. And cement the position of the capital as one of the leading global destinations ».

He said: “The Emirate of Abu Dhabi confirms, day after day, its prestigious sporting position in the world, due to the high-quality infrastructure and services it offers, in addition to its high levels of security and safety, which has made it an oasis of peace, coexistence, tolerance and convergence among the peoples of the world. Until it became the distinctive sports destination and the world’s favorite ».

Mohamed Ibrahim Al Mahmoud, Second Vice President of the Olympic Committee and a member of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, affirmed that the organization of the Abu Dhabi “HSBC” Golf Championship, for the sixteenth year in a row, reflects the fruitful partnerships and the great successes that the championship makes in attracting and attracting the world’s elite golfers. Indicating that the event represents a distinct start for the global events adopted in the sporting calendar for 2021, amid high-quality preventive measures and measures.

He said: “The Abu Dhabi“ HSBC ”Golf Championship, which is held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his continued support for the plan to host international sporting events, continues its pioneering path with significant successes and economic, tourism, community and sports returns for the capital Abu Dhabi.

Al-Mahmoud expressed his pride in the global stature of the championship that has been held since 2006 until the sixteenth edition, which witnesses the participation of the world’s top ranked players, confirming the prominent presence of Abu Dhabi and its leadership in organizing and hosting the elite international sporting events.

He added, “We are happy with the elite’s participation in the championship, which includes a number of prominent stars, to confirm its reputation as one of the most important Rolex series in the European Tour,” stressing that the Abu Dhabi Sports Council is always looking forward to achieving development and progress in all sports, in support of Abu Dhabi’s position as the global capital of sports, expressing his pleasure With the renewal of the tournament for the sixteenth year in a row, which is a positive reflection of the major developments in the UAE sport at various levels.