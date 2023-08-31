The Abu Dhabi Global Market registration authority took executive measures against an auditing firm registered in the market and imposed a fine of $30,000 on it as a result of the ineffectiveness of the systems and controls approved by it, which led to its non-compliance with the auditing requirements stipulated in the regulatory regulations administered and implemented by the Authority.

The regulatory framework for ADGM audit firms requires that audit reports issued by ADGM registered audit directors be signed on behalf of the ADGM audit firm.

And it was found by the registration authority that the company failed to ensure the presence of the required controls, which require that the right to sign audit reports issued by it and related to companies registered in the Abu Dhabi Global Market be limited to the audit managers registered in the Abu Dhabi Global Market only, in accordance with the requirements of the registration authority.

Before imposing the financial fine, the registration authority communicated with the company over a period of several months and alerted it to the existence of violations represented in the fact that audit managers from the company not registered in the Abu Dhabi Global Market signed audit reports for companies registered in the Abu Dhabi Global Market. In addition, the registration authority issued instructions to the company to improve the systems and controls approved by it in order to prevent the recurrence of such violations.

Despite this, after the company confirmed to the registration authority that it had taken the necessary measures to strengthen its systems and control controls, violations were repeated, represented by audit managers not registered in the Abu Dhabi Global Market signing audit reports issued by the company.

Promoting high-quality auditing standards is a major regulatory objective of the registration authority. Therefore, auditors registered in the Abu Dhabi Global Market must follow clear administrative provisions, effective systems and controls in accordance with the best governance requirements that ensure their full compliance with the rules and regulations of the registration authority.

The Control and Enforcement Department of the Abu Dhabi Global Market Registration Authority said: “The registration authority will take deterrent and appropriate measures when the registered audit firms or audit managers registered in the market violate their obligations. The audit firms registered in the Abu Dhabi Global Market must put in place effective audit systems, and abide by the rules and procedures.” related to the work of audit firms that conform to the requirements of the Abu Dhabi Global Market and are in line with international standards, contribute to improving the quality of audits and enhance confidence in the companies’ financial reports.. Therefore, registered auditors must take appropriate measures to respond to warnings issued by the registration authority, and ensure good Applying these procedures, following up on their implementation, and ensuring their effectiveness.