Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi is organizing a live art show entitled “Between a Feather and Water” that brings together the international Tunisian calligrapher Naja Al Mahdawi and the Iraqi artist and composer Dr. Naseer Shamma, during a Ramadan evening that will be held under the dome of the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum on Friday, April 7, 2023.

Dr. Ali bin Tamim, President of the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language, said: “Promoting the status of the Arabic language is at the core of our tasks at the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language, as we work to build bridges that bring the language and its beautiful details closer to the diaries of individuals, and by supporting authentic arts that highlight the aesthetics of the Arabic language.” And she devotes her presence artistically, presenting an aesthetic dimension to the language from which the art of Arabic calligraphy emerged, in which the artist Naja Al Mahdawi excelled and presented it in a contemporary way. While the works of the artist Naseer Shamma carry the ancient heritage of the Arab oud instrument, their collection in Abu Dhabi as part of the live performance (Between a feather and a water) was a way to enrich the vital cultural scene in the capital.