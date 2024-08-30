Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Abu Dhabi Peace Forum has decided to hold its 10th annual meeting in Abu Dhabi next December, under the title “Dialogue as a Sanctuary for World Peace.” This came at the conclusion of the 15th session of the Forum’s Board of Trustees, which was held in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, over the course of 26 and 27 August, under the chairmanship of His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, President of the Forum, and in the presence of Dr. Ahmed Abbadi, Secretary General of the Mohammedia League of Scholars in the Kingdom of Morocco, His Excellency Sheikh Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, former Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in Pakistan, His Eminence Dr. Shawqi Allam, former Grand Mufti of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr. William Findley, Executive Director of the Hilf al-Fudul Foundation in Washington, His Eminence Dr. Hamza Yusuf, President of Zaytuna College in America, His Eminence Dr. Abdul Hamid Ashaq, Director of the Dar al-Hadith al-Hassania Foundation in the Kingdom of Morocco, and Their Eminences and Eminences the members of the Council from various countries in Africa, Asia, Europe and North America.

The meetings were also attended by Mahfouz bin Bayyah, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, and Dr. Amna Al Shehhi, Director of the Forum’s Office in Rabat.

His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah stressed that choosing dialogue as the theme of the tenth forum is in line with the approach of the UAE and its wise leadership, which is based on calling for dialogue and considering it an indispensable matter and a path that must be taken, because it is an alternative to permanent conflict. Dialogue informs the parties of the existence of other means of coexistence and solutions to problems for the benefit of all and for the interest of all.

He stressed the centrality of dialogue in the system of Islamic and human values, as a required means in all circumstances and at various levels. It is a necessity before war to avoid it, during war to stop it, and after war to mitigate its effects and ensure that it does not return.

Proven leadership

His Excellency Abdullah bin Bayyah warned that in light of the current difficult international circumstances, dialogue remains the only hope and the right path to stop wars, avoid escalation, and achieve sustainable peace, stressing that closed doors and closed ears only lead to more tensions and unrest among people. He praised the pioneering role of the UAE with the international community to stop the tragedy of the war in Gaza and end the suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people. His Excellency pointed out the symbolism and value of this year’s forum, in that the tenth anniversary represents an opportunity to document the work of the forum and its achievements in the past decade, its remarkable contributions to the call for world peace, and its pioneering initiatives in various fields. At the end of the meeting, the Council extended its highest expressions of thanks and gratitude to the UAE for its continuous sponsorship of the forum’s programs and initiatives, and its remarkable leadership and commendable efforts in spreading the vision of peace and the narrative of tolerance across the world.