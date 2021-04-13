Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) Mohammed Saif Al-Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, received today at the headquarters of the Fund, Dr. Maryam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi, Sudanese Minister of Foreign Affairs, in the presence of Khalifa Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Deputy Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, and Muhammad Amin Abdullah Al-Karib, Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to the United Arab Emirates During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to develop and develop them to achieve sustainable development in Sudan, and to enable the Sudanese government to overcome economic challenges.

On this occasion, Muhammad Saif Al-Suwaidi said: The relations between the UAE and Sudan are a model for brotherly relations between brotherly countries, indicating that the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, thanks to the directives of the wise leadership, is keen to strengthen these relations and support them by continuing the process of achieving comprehensive development in Sudan. .

He added, “The visit of His Excellency the Foreign Minister is an important opportunity to strengthen relations and discuss all areas of common interest, especially since the relations between the two sides have witnessed remarkable development and close cooperation over the past years in various fields.”

He stated that the fund has implemented a package of economic aid to Sudan, which the UAE pledged in April of 2019, with a total value of $ 1.5 billion, to achieve economic and financial stability and support the health, education, food and agricultural sectors, pointing out that the aid package has achieved its goals. It left a direct impact on community members and boosted the economic growth march in the country. The fund is continuing to coordinate with the Sudanese government to cover the remainder of the project package during the coming period.

For her part, Her Excellency Maryam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi appreciated the great support provided by the leadership and government of the United Arab Emirates to the Sudanese people, stressing Sudan’s appreciation for the efforts made by the UAE in order to support it in advancing the economy and overcoming financial and economic challenges.

She also expressed her thanks and appreciation for the cooperation shown by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development in achieving sustainable development in Sudan, in addition to its role in implementing the economic aid package for the Sudanese people, which came at an important time, noting that it worked to enhance stability in Sudan and enabled the government to implement development programs. In essential sectors.

In April 2019, the United Arab Emirates pledged to provide a package of economic aid to Sudan with a total value of $ 1.5 billion, in order to achieve economic and financial stability and support the health, education, food and agricultural sectors, as the fund deposited $ 250 million in the Central Bank of Sudan, as well as It provided support to the Sudanese government budget with a value of $ 119.8 million. The fund also supplied 540 thousand tons of wheat at a value of $ 144.7 million, and the fund provided 136 tons of medicines and medical needs with a value of $ 19.75 million, and supplied (wheat packing bags) with a value of $ 10.8 million, in addition to In addition, the fund supplied study and educational supplies and tools to cover the needs of 400,000 students, at a value of $ 11.5 million.

It is noteworthy that the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development started its development activity in Sudan since 1976, as the fund financed many development projects in basic sectors such as industry, energy, transportation, transportation, water, irrigation, and other major strategic sectors in Sudan.