Yesterday, the Abu Dhabi Media Office announced that the laboratories of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority have joined the network of coronavirus reference laboratories affiliated with the World Health Organization as a reference laboratory, stressing that this step reflects the UAE’s global standing in the field of scientific research related to virology, and also supports operations to monitor the development of viruses. Corona viruses at the international level, and helps raise preparedness and precautionary measures.

According to the Information Office, the World Health Organization has established the Global Network of Reference Laboratories (COVENT) in response to the “Covid-19” pandemic, with the aim of exchanging experiences and raising global capabilities in early and accurate detection, in addition to monitoring and genetic and phenotypic evaluation of coronaviruses, which include the virus that causes the disease. COVID-19, Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), and new coronaviruses affecting public health.

Asma Abdi Mohammed, Director of the Department of Biosecurity Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, said: “The joining of the Authority’s laboratories to the network supports the operations of monitoring the development of coronaviruses at the international level, helps raise preparedness and precautionary measures, and supports the ongoing risk assessment process to study the evolution of viruses.” “Coronavirus, which enhances oversight and proactive capabilities for early detection of any new pandemic, and also supports the state’s efforts to combat infectious and emerging diseases shared between humans and animals and ways to prevent them, in addition to preventing, containing and eradicating endemic and cross-border biosecurity threats and risks.”

She pointed out that membership in the network is an opportunity to cooperate with institutions and experts from all over the world to conduct research and contribute to innovation in the field of coronavirus science, explaining that the laboratories obtaining this international classification adds to the record of achievements of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and confirms the importance of international cooperation in strengthening the system. One health.

The media office stated that the laboratories of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority are a reference center recognized by the World Organization for Animal Health in the field of camel diseases, and it is also a cooperative reference center in quality management, noting that these centers place the UAE in a distinguished position in the world, and support Its role in promoting animal health and biosecurity, at the local, regional and global levels.

He stated that the reference centers contribute to diagnosing animal diseases, building national expertise in the field of camel diseases, and bridging the knowledge gap by intensifying and deepening scientific research, studying mysterious pathological phenomena, and achieving global leadership in diagnosing camel diseases, noting that these centers affiliated with the Authority have been equipped. With the latest devices, equipment and disease diagnostic techniques, such as molecular biology techniques, genetic sequencing techniques, bioinformatics and virus isolation, enabling early detection and identification of mysterious, epidemic or emerging pathogens.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office confirmed that these centers have achieved important results at all international and local levels, as the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has obtained international recognition from the World Organization for Animal Health and the World Health Organization in various scientific fields, pointing out that these achievements confirm that the Authority’s laboratories are a model. A global leader in the field of One Health.