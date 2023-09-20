Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

During an event hosted at its headquarters, the Abu Dhabi Global Market revealed the list of partners for Abu Dhabi Financial Week activities, which includes 25 entities from major Emirati and international institutions and companies.

Abu Dhabi Financial Week will be held from November 27 to 30, 2023, under the patronage of Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

A number of dignitaries, representatives from government agencies, leaders from global and regional institutions, and the media participated in this event, where global strategic and official partners for Abu Dhabi Financial Week 2023 were revealed.

With the announcement of its second session, Abu Dhabi Financial Week succeeded in bringing together dozens of major institutions whose names will be associated with the events throughout the days of Abu Dhabi Financial Week. As part of its continued and strategic support for this important and global event, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development will be the “main partner” for the 2023 session of Abu Dhabi Financial Week.

In addition to the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi, the list of strategic and official partners for Abu Dhabi Financial Week includes a number of leading entities in Abu Dhabi, and they are: “The Holding Company” (ADQ), the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, the Abu Dhabi Securities Market, the Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, and the Department of Culture and Tourism. Mubadala, Etihad Airways, and First Abu Dhabi Bank.

The list also includes a group of international brands, namely the eToro trading platform, HSBC Bank, Huawei, Banco BTG Pactual, MasterCard, and Circle.

On this occasion, Salem Mohammed Al Darei, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Global Market Authority, said: “We are proud of the remarkable progress and increasing interest received by the highly anticipated second session of Abu Dhabi Financial Week, in light of its success in attracting major global partners and international speakers. We are pleased to welcome a brilliant group of financial experts and professionals from the UAE, the Middle East and North Africa region and from all over the world. Abu Dhabi Financial Week provides a strategic platform to advance the economic agenda of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and unify efforts to enhance the emirate’s position as a financial power. We appreciate the close cooperation with the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi as the main partner of Abu Dhabi Financial Week. We also thank the official, strategic, media and other partners for their contribution to achieving many important achievements for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi through their support and participation in Abu Dhabi Financial Week.”

Abu Dhabi Financial Week is scheduled to witness five major events in November this year, and will attract more than 10,000 business leaders and more than 3,500 of the best financial companies, sector experts, policy makers, regulators, investors and bankers from more than 100 countries, representing more than 100 countries. Of $15 trillion in assets under management.

The event will bring together leaders of global financial markets to begin in-depth dialogues on “Investing in the Age of Transformations,” which is the slogan of Abu Dhabi Financial Week 2023, which will focus on the economic, technical and energy transformations that are expected to dominate the next decade of the global finance sector and global economies.