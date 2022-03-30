Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

As part of its nineteenth session under the slogan “Emirates Thought: Creativity Pioneering – Craftsmanship Achievement – ​​Building a Civilization,” the Abu Dhabi Festival, in cooperation with the American Ballet Theatre, one of the most important international ballet theaters, presents the world show “Zig Zag” to the rhythms of the music of singing legend Tony Bennett. It will be held from March 15-20, 2022 at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in California, and March 29-30, 2022 at the Kennedy Center in Washington.

Huda Ibrahim Al-Khamis, founder of the Abu Dhabi Group for Culture and Arts, founder and artistic director of the Abu Dhabi Festival, considered that “the co-production and global commissioning of the Abu Dhabi Group for Culture and Arts and the Abu Dhabi Festival in cooperation with major international cultural institutions such as the American Ballet Theatre, which is among the most famous international ballet theaters. As part of our endeavor to enhance the Emirati presence and the Arab civilized role in the arts, we celebrate human creativity in a work presented for the first time on its world tour.”

She added: “This work reflects the importance of uniting and coordinating efforts to reach the largest possible audience of different cultures and identities, crossing borders, expressing the possibility of creating spaces for cultural dialogue and human encounter from the Emirates to the world, in the most important international arts centers from the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York, To the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in California and the Kennedy Center in the US capital.

Choreographed by Jessica Lange, choreographed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Derek McClain, and costume by Carolina Herrera Creative Director Wes Gordon, the show celebrates the illustrious career of Tony Bennett through the use of his songs and paintings. To highlight the human sense inherent in his unique singing performance.

It is noteworthy that the activities of the activities of the program of activities of the nineteenth session of the Abu Dhabi Festival for 2022, are held under the slogan “Emirates Thought: Leadership in Creativity – Craftsmanship Achievement – ​​Building a Civilization”, under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Assistant to His Highness the President of the Authority for Women’s Affairs, Chair of the Higher Committee of the Ataya Initiative, with the support of the main festival partner, Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), and GS Energy.

Through its artistic and musical activities, the Abu Dhabi Festival contributes to the consolidation of the capital’s position as a global creative platform, within the framework of its classification as the “Music City” by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization “UNESCO”, and in strengthening its position as a growing center of importance on the world music map, as it is home to a flexible music system. sustainable and innovation-based. More than 1,000 artists from around the world will participate in the 2022 edition of the festival, presenting more than 300 real and digital events, as well as two international music tours, and 17 world premieres.