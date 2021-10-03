The Abu Dhabi Group for Culture and Arts has announced that the Abu Dhabi Festival 2021 Award, developed and designed by Chopard, will be awarded to the late artist Christo Javachev, represented by his nephew Vladimir Javachev, at an awards ceremony in Paris, in memory of the world-renowned artist, who is known for his iconic environmentally friendly works. As well as his contribution to enriching the renaissance of culture and arts through his sculptures, most of which fall within the framework of public art.

The award was handed over by the founder of the Abu Dhabi Group for Culture and Arts, the founder and artistic director of the Abu Dhabi Festival, Huda Ibrahim Al-Khamis, in the presence of the permanent representative of the UAE to UNESCO, Salem Al-Qasimi, to Vladimir Gavachev, the nephew of the artist Christo and the director of the art project Arc de Triomphe – Covered in Paris.





