Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Abu Dhabi Fencing Club is holding a preparation camp from December 20 to 30 in Abu Dhabi, in preparation for participating in the upcoming local tournaments, on the Federation’s agenda, and the Club World Cup in France next January.

30 male and female players were selected to participate in the preparatory camp, which includes many integrated training programs, to equip the club’s members in preparation for the scheduled entitlements, and to enhance the successes achieved by the club in past tournaments.

On the other hand, the club celebrated its achievements in its first season by winning 100 medals in local and international competitions, including 30 gold, 27 silver, and 43 bronze.

Brigadier General Mohammed Hussein Al Khouri, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Fencing Club, honored the success partners. They are the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the Fencing Federation, the Emirates School Education Foundation, the Emirates Sports Federation for School and University Education Institutions, the Baniyas Club, the Abu Dhabi Ports Group, and Catgress, honoring “achievers” among the club’s male and female players, in addition to the club’s technical and administrative bodies.