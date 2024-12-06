This weekend ends F1 World Cup 2024 at the Yas Marina Circuit. With Max Verstappen as champion, it is still to be decided which team will win the Constructors Championship. The 21 point advantage of McLaren (640) vs. Ferrari (619) make it difficult for Scuderia end his curse.

Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz They are already guaranteed to enter the final Top 10 regardless of the result of the gAbu Dhabi Pin a year that has not been easy for the Spanish.

This last race of F1 World Cup 2024 It also presents the question of who will be the runner-up. The favorite to occupy this position is Lando Norris but what happened last weekend in Taste opens the possibilities to Charles Leclerc. 8 points separate both drivers after the Briton was penalized with a 10-second ‘stop and go’ in the Losail International Circuit.

Carlos Sainz will say goodbye to Ferrari to be able to focus on Williamshis new squad. Instead, Fernando Alonso closes a less good season than the previous one, in which he collected eight podiums, while this year his best record was fifth place in Saudi Arabia.









Abu Dhabi GP 2024 schedules

Friday December 6: Free 1 at 10:30 a.m. and Free 2 at 2:00 p.m.

Saturday December 7: Free 3 at 11:30 a.m. and Classification at 3:00 p.m.

Sunday December 8: The race takes place at 2:00 p.m.

Where to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live

In Spain, the Grand Prix of Abu Dhabilike the rest of the Formula 1 World Cup 2024can be followed live on television on DAZN, owner of the broadcasting rights in this country, and through the Movistar + payment platform, on the DAZN F1 channel (dial 69).

Of course, the race can be followed with live commentary through the website. ABC.eswhere fans will find the best chronicle and the most complete information at the end of each test.