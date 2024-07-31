Mustafa Eldeeb (Abu Dhabi)

The organizing committee of the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship held a press conference at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi to announce the preparations for the fifth edition of the championship and confirm the readiness of the event, in the presence of Tariq Al Bahri, General Manager of Global Vision Sports Management, and eight of the players participating in the main event and the co-main event of the championship, namely UFC star and champion Urijah Faber from the United States of America and his Brazilian opponent Bibiano Fernandes, who represent the main event grappling match, Ryron Gracie and Marcus Carosino who compete in the main event jiu-jitsu match, and champions Pedro Ramalho and Max Linbald in the co-main event of jiu-jitsu in addition to Mendes and Brandao in the co-main event of the grappling competitions, in addition to the presence of a large number of local and international press, which gave the players the opportunity to answer questions from the press and fighting fans, as they confirmed their maximum readiness for the upcoming competitions, which will be held on Friday at Mubadala Arena Abu Dhabi.

The session witnessed enthusiastic statements between the stars of the fifth edition, as each of them confirmed their preparations and confidence in winning the upcoming matches.

Speaking during the conference, Tariq Al Bahri, General Manager of Global Vision Sports Management, said about the tournament’s preparations: “Based on the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to spread and support sports, the fifth edition of the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship comes to confirm its position as an innovative global sports platform. We are committed to continuing the success and excellence we have achieved, and we will continue with a busy agenda of championships in the UAE and around the world. As we previously announced, the sixth edition of the championship will also be in Abu Dhabi, during Abu Dhabi Challenge Week, specifically on October 25.”

“I am happy to be here in Abu Dhabi, a place that loves Jiu-Jitsu,” said Urigah Viper. “To face Bibiano again, after almost 20 years, is amazing. Jiu-Jitsu and wrestling are the same thing to me, but of course with different rules, and I represent both. I remember Bibiano taking me down in the first minute of our match using one leg, while he was only training Jiu-Jitsu. It will be fun to watch, for sure.”

“Fighting Viper here in Abu Dhabi is a dream come true,” Bibiano said. “I never imagined I would ever play against him again, so I am grateful for this opportunity. Jiu-Jitsu changed my life and it can change anyone’s life.”

“Wrestling has been my strength my whole life, and my sparring skills are at an all-time high every time I compete,” Chad Mendes said. “I practiced judo before I even started my MMA career, and I feel very confident in my level of pulling and striking techniques. I’m excited to be here competing, and I’m going to use my strength and skills to win the match.”

“I had an MMA fight in Russia recently, I was ready and trained when Abu Dhabi Xtreme contacted me,” said Diego Brandao. “I don’t eat a lot, so I’m always close to my weight, and I don’t have the jet lag either, so I’m ready for the fight and excited about my fight with Chad, even if it’s on short notice. I like to test my skills and abilities.”

“I love the system and rules of Abu Dhabi Extreme,” said Ryron Gracie. “Being in the cage means there is no avoiding the fight or stopping, and with the short rounds you need to fight fast and there is no delay. I can only control how much effort I put in during the fight and that is what I aim for.”

Pioneering innovation

The Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship is a pioneering innovation in the world of Jiu-Jitsu and grappling, and it features new rules and regulations that make it an innovative and unique competition that contributes to a qualitative shift in the sport of grappling and its development globally. The launch of the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship on October 20, 2023 represents a distinguished achievement for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the world of sports in general. Each fight in this championship consists of 3 rounds, and each round lasts for 3 minutes with a one-minute break between each round. The fights are characterized by flexibility that allows players to win, whether by submission, or based on the referee’s decision. As for the main event fights, they consist of five rounds for both suit and non-suit competitions, which provides a great opportunity for champions to compete passionately in the championship.



