The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi issued a circular extending the exemption for hotel establishments operating in the emirate from tourism and municipality fees, based on the directives of the Executive Council, as part of the economic development accelerator package for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

This step comes within the framework of efforts to support partners and stakeholders to face the repercussions of the “Covid-19” pandemic, as the department decided to provide additional initiatives to support the tourism sector, by extending the exemptions until June 30 of this year.

The department had implemented the Executive Council Resolution for the year 2020 regarding the initiatives of the economic incentives package for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, by sending the necessary executive decisions and circulars regarding them to hotel and tourism establishments, as they were notified of the decision to exempt from tourism and municipal fees as of March 16, 2020.

Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of the Tourism and Marketing Sector at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “This step reflects the efforts of the department and its vision of the sustainability of the tourism sector and its support, especially in the exceptional and emergency circumstances that may face the sector, indicating that this decision contributes to the support of partners and owners. The authority to revitalize the tourism sector and ensure its recovery from the effects of the “Corona” pandemic, and it provides hotel and tourism establishments with the opportunity to develop and improve their experiences and products. “

Al-Shaiba explained that the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi was keen during the last period to strengthen cooperation relations between the public and private sectors, seeking to unify their efforts in the interest of the emirate to move forward towards a brighter future full of achievements and successes despite the challenges that the sector has gone through.





