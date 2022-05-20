The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi continues to achieve more achievements within its program, which is considered the largest of its kind in the world for the resettlement of mammals. During the past month, the Authority succeeded in transferring 20 heads of African Oryx (horb) and 25 head of Oryx (feral cows). To Wadi Rim Reserve, Wadi Achim in Chad.

Thanks to this program, the number of the African Oryx (Habeeb) that roams freely in the wild has reached 460 African Oryx (Hareb), with the birth of 15 calves this year, in addition to 96 Oryx head, including 5 calves born this year.

Moreover, for the first time ever, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi succeeded in relocating five dama gazelles, on March 14, 2022, which joined the herd of other wild dama gazelles captured under the Agency’s Endangered Species Conservation Program.

To closely monitor these animals, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi succeeded in installing tracking collars for 7 heads of wild animals, including 6 for the African Oryx (Abu spears), and one head for Oryx (Abu Adas). They were provided with tracking collars via satellite, allowing them to be monitored. Closely follow the herd to see how well it adapts to the surrounding environment, and learn more about its reproduction and behavior in the wild.

Her Excellency Dr. Sheikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, said: “This pioneering project was inspired by the insightful vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, who noticed that the numbers of the African Oryx (Habeeb) were declining rapidly in their environments. He wished to see them roaming in the wild again. Today, we are witnessing continued success thanks to the support of the rational leadership through the regular resettlement of these two species to their natural habitat in Chad, and the numbers of animals released into the wild are well adapted in their natural habitats.”

Her Excellency Al Dhaheri added: “We are currently close to achieving our goal of establishing a herd of 500 African Oryx (Horab) in its natural habitat in Chad, and due to the success of this project, we aim to exceed this number and ensure the continued growth of the herd. In addition, with the increase in numbers of the African Oryx (Habeeb), we are working closely with the Government of Chad to re-establish the Oryx Abu Adas and the Dama gazelle, and in due course we will see an increase in the numbers of these species, and we hope that this will clear way to be removed from the endangered species list.

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, through the resettlement of the African Oryx (Abu Harab), seeks to establish a healthy and self-sustaining herd of 500 Oryx in an isolated nature reserve area within the Wadi Reem Reserve – Wadi Akhim in the State of Chad, which extends over an area of ​​77,950 km. Square, decades after the International Union for Conservation of Nature declared the species “extinct in the wild” in 2000.

The program was launched in 2014, with the release of the first group of African Oryx (Horab) into their natural habitats in the wild in 2016, which were monitored to ensure that they are in good condition, healthy and able to adapt well to their new surroundings.

The second phase of the species resettlement program included the addition of a new endangered species, the Oryx Abu Adas. In November 2019, the first experimental group of 15 animals was transferred, followed by the transfer of the second group of 25 animals in March 2020.

The resettlement program of both types involves close cooperation with a group of international partners from the world’s leading institutions. These institutions include the Ministry of Environment and Fisheries in Chad, the Desert Conservation Fund, the Smithsonian Institution for Conservation, the Zoological Society of London, the Fossler Wildlife Center, the Marowe Wildlife Conservation Foundation, the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, the European Union, and the St. Louis Wildlife Institute.

About the African Oryx

The African Oryx is named after its magnificent blade-like horns, which are long and curved like a traditional Arabian sword.

It is difficult to predict how long the African Oryx (Habeeb) can live in the wild, especially given that its habitat has changed since the species was declared extinct. However, they usually live up to 20 years in captivity.

The African Oryx can live for months or even years without drinking water. As a grazing animal, they derive most of their daily water needs from the moisture found on the plants they eat.

Perfectly adapted to the hot and dry desert climate, the African Oryx also has a unique circulation system in its skull, which cools blood down to -15°C (5°F) through the capillaries in the nose before it reaches the brain.

The African Oryx can sense small changes in air humidity at distances of more than 100 km. This amazing skill in detecting water meant that herds were often closely followed by tribes as they sought water.

About Al Maha Abu Adass

The Oryx, or as it is known as the screw-horned antelope, is a desert antelope that is well adapted to live in the harsh conditions of the desert and rarely needs to drink water to survive.

Unfortunately, its amazing spiral horns and meat were a reason for hunting it, as the last century witnessed a significant decrease in its numbers in the wild due to the deterioration of its natural habitats and the operations of poaching, especially with the development of vehicles and equipment used in illegal hunting, in addition to the effects of development projects on natural habitats.