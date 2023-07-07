The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi has begun issuing licenses to owners and breeders of livestock to regulate grazing and all related activities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as part of efforts to protect natural pastures and promote sustainable traditional practices, in addition to ensuring the recovery of vegetation and the promotion and sustainability of biodiversity, which gives pastures an opportunity natural regeneration and ensure its continuity for future generations.

The issuance of licenses comes in accordance with the executive regulations of Law No. (11) of 2020 regarding the regulation of grazing in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which was recently issued by the Authority under the directives of His Highness Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, as it is the competent authority for environmental affairs in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The authority implements this law, which aims to regulate grazing to protect natural pastures and promote sustainable traditional practices in coordination with the concerned authorities to protect protected areas and critical and sensitive natural habitats, according to balanced foundations that guarantee the protection of plants of all kinds and forms from overgrazing.

In order to obtain a grazing license, the applicant must be a citizen of the United Arab Emirates, and the age of the applicant for the license must not be less than 21 years, and the applicant must have a valid livestock inventory certificate approved by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority.

Owners and breeders of livestock can apply for a license to the authority in accordance with the procedures and requirements specified by the authority and after paying the prescribed fees for that, which include attaching a copy of the identity card of the applicant for the license, and a copy of an approved and valid animal wealth inventory certificate stating that he owns the animal wealth and is registered in the identification and registration system. Animals in the emirate from the concerned authorities. The license applicant must identify the persons who will accompany and care for the livestock and provide a copy of their Emirates ID.

Licensees will be allowed to graze in open wild areas and stay away from reserves, forests, residential, military, petroleum and private areas, and all prohibited roads and places, a distance of not less than 2 km. It is also required not to leave livestock grazing without accompaniment, and to adhere to the period specified for grazing in this license for one renewable season only.

Those licensed to graze must adhere to a number of environmental requirements, which include not introducing exotic plants, animals, or any harmful substances into the grazing areas, not uprooting, burning, transporting, cutting, destroying, logging, removing, or collecting pasture plants or any part thereof in Grazing areas, not to damage or harm the biodiversity or cause any damage to the local environment in the grazing areas and adhere to the permitted grazing seasons. The licensee must also take into account the periods of suspension of grazing determined by the Authority in coordination with the concerned authorities to ensure the sustainability of grazing areas. It is also prohibited to use bicycles, cars, or any type of vehicle or mechanism in grazing areas that affects the vegetation cover, and it is also prohibited to transfer the grazing license to another person.

It is possible to apply for a license through the website of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi: www.ead.gov.ae, where the applicant must select the “Knowledge” center, and then choose “Resources”, after which he downloads the “Grazing License Application Form” and fills it in The application, attach the required documents and send them to the e-mail: [email protected]. In the event that the application is completed, a payment link will be sent to the customer at a value of 250 dirhams, after which an electronic copy of the grazing license will be issued and sent to the customer via his e-mail.

The authority appreciates the contribution of livestock owners and their cooperation in implementing the grazing law and its executive regulations, as they are a key and strategic partner in supporting the efforts made by the Abu Dhabi government represented by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, in its capacity as the competent authority, and enhances its role in monitoring pastoral resources and rehabilitating vegetation in grazing areas to preserve Pastoralism as a traditional practice inherited and documented and preserved according to scientific foundations. The implementation of the decision also helps ensure the preservation of natural and cultural heritage, through the sustainable use of resources, the preservation of natural wild desert plants and the reduction of soil degradation, thus supporting food security in the long term. It also helps ensure that sustainable traditional herding and the unique relationship that humans have with the desert and its natural resources are preserved and protected for future generations.