The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi confirmed that it monitors the quality of marine water in the emirate by collecting samples, whether by traditional or automated methods, noting that it has launched a number of new initiatives to focus on evaluating the effects of desalination plants on the marine environment and microplastics in the marine ecosystem. Noting that it has set key standards for monitoring marine water quality, and has recorded five cases of harmful algae blooms over the past year.

The Authority stated in its annual report 2023 that economic forces impose enormous pressures on the marine environment, usually resulting from human influences, as the drivers of environmental change in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi include the high rate of population growth, the increase in maritime shipping activities, and oil extraction, in addition to the development of coastal areas. While the pressures affecting the emirate’s marine waters include changes in the coastal environment, increased production of solid and liquid waste, ocean pollution due to greenhouse gas emissions, and climate change.

The authority warned that marine water pollution results in several damages, the most important of which is the decline in biodiversity, the death of fish, and the possibility of increasing the rate of harmful algae blooms, in addition to affecting the possibility of using water in various processes such as desalination and cooling, in addition to the accumulation of heavy metals and other toxins in water. Fish and seafood.

She explained that the program of collecting samples using traditional methods to monitor marine water quality adopts 33 standards for monitoring marine water quality, and 12 standards for monitoring marine sediment quality, as its results showed that marine water quality monitoring operations meet public health standards for recreational activities. The results also showed that there are 43 areas that are likely to It includes sources of pollution, while the maximum temperature of marine water in the Umm Al Hatab area was recorded last year at 38.57 degrees Celsius, an increase of 1.38 degrees Celsius over the year 2022.

Abu Dhabi Environment noted that it has expanded the scope of water quality monitoring operations by adding 20 sample collection sites in 2023, noting that 421 samples were collected, and 17 incidents related to marine water quality were recorded during the past year, in addition to recording five cases of algae blooms. Harmful.

The Authority stressed that the marine water quality automation initiative it launched is an important element of the marine water quality monitoring program, as 10 marine buoys were strategically distributed in Abu Dhabi marine waters to provide real-time data on marine water quality, and to act as an early warning system to monitor cases of the spread of marine water. Harmful algae, recording readings every 15 minutes, and entering temperature data every hour, pointing out that it has identified nine main standards for monitoring marine water quality, most notably salinity, temperature, electrical conductivity, dissolved oxygen, and “chlorophyll.”

The Authority indicated that, to understand the impact of desalination plants on the marine environment, it launched a project in 2021 to collect the necessary data from the marine environment surrounding the salt water discharge area of ​​the Al-Marfa desalination plant, and four surveys were conducted in 2023, specifically for water quality, sediments, and biodiversity habitats.

Sustainable marine water quality

Last year, the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi issued the Marine Water Quality Sustainability Policy, which reviews the current situation and challenges related to marine water quality in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its legal framework.

This policy aims to complement the relevant legislative and regulatory frameworks, and reduce harmful discharges to the marine environment by encouraging recycling and reuse programs, and developing a program to confront emergency situations that affect the quality of marine waters, in addition to enhancing knowledge of the expected negative effects of pollutants and proposing solutions to mitigate them. .

