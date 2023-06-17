The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, in partnership with The National Aquarium, has released 81 turtles to their natural habitats at Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas in Abu Dhabi, in conjunction with World Sea Turtle Day, which falls on June 16.

The authority revealed that since the launch of the “Wildlife Rescue” program in cooperation with the “National Aquarium” in August 2020, 800 turtles have been rescued and rehabilitated, as 500 turtles have been released into their natural habitat. Since August 2022, 178 turtles have been rescued, 81 of which have been selected to be returned to their natural environment, so that they can grow and reproduce, ensuring an increase in their numbers.

The turtle rescue process is carried out by a team of experts and specialists from the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and the “National Aquarium”, where their health is first verified, and further studies are conducted to identify the causes of their injury, and depending on the results of the examinations that are conducted, turtles undergo A program to rehabilitate them in the turtle rehabilitation facility of the “National Aquarium” until they recover, and then they are released to open water with the aim of ensuring their safe return to their natural habitats.

Sheikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Authority, said: “We are always keen to release sea turtles more than once during the year, so that they can return to their natural habitats after completing their rehabilitation. We are working continuously to save endangered turtles to enroll them in the (Saving Wildlife) program. Once they are found, we pay special attention to them to ensure that they recover and rehabilitate well before they are released, which will enable them to survive in their natural habitats. She added: “We have been able to release the rehabilitated turtles and some of them have been provided with satellite tracking devices installed on their shells, to monitor their behavior and collect data on their lifestyles and migration. Tracking turtles via satellite helps our experts to monitor more of their characteristics and learn about their biology.”

She pointed out that Abu Dhabi waters are home to more than 5,500 turtles, including green turtles and hawksbill turtles, and as part of our endeavor to increase their numbers in the territorial waters of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, we are keen to always return them to their natural habitats instead of keeping them in ponds.