The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi has achieved a remarkable expansion in the rehabilitation program for endangered animal species, through local and international resettlement initiatives. The African Oryx Settlement Project is the largest of its kind to resettle mammals.

In its annual report, the authority revealed that the year 2022 also witnessed the resettlement of the Arabian Oryx in the Shaumari Wildlife Reserve, where 20 Arabian Oryx deer were transferred from Abu Dhabi to their adaptation pens in the Shaumari Wildlife Reserve in Jordan, pointing out that it received 37 gazelles ( Abu Adass) from the Species Breeding Facility of the Court of the Crown Prince in Morocco, currently in the Delija Center for Wildlife Management, to be resettled in Chad.

The Abu Dhabi Environment stated that its efforts to establish and manage natural reserves through the Zayed Network of Nature Reserves, which includes six marine reserves representing 14% of the emirate’s marine environment, have contributed to preserving the elements of biodiversity in Abu Dhabi, ensuring the sustainability of resources, and promoting development. associated social and economic.