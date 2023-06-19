The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi recently won the Best Regional Environmental Authority Award in the Middle East and Africa for the year 2023, as part of the Sustainability Awards launched by Capital Finance International (CFI).

The authority was honored for its distinguished efforts and the important and pioneering local and regional projects it is implementing in the field of preserving the environment and biological diversity. The authority is the first environmental institution in the Middle East to win this award since its launch in 2012.

The authority, which is considered the largest competent environmental authority in the Middle East, has been honored for completing a series of pioneering projects, including species resettlement and restoration of marine systems, monitoring air and marine water quality, actions related to confronting climate change, managing groundwater and soil as well as conducting scientific research. And the implementation of a number of awareness programs that have won global recognition and appreciation, in addition to involving youth, empowering them, and providing them with knowledge and expertise to contribute to efforts to protect the environment.

Other factors that qualified the authority to win the award include its assumption of the task of issuing environmental permits and licenses, and its efforts to ensure compliance with the application of the necessary measures to protect the environment and follow environmental conditions in industrial and commercial establishments, infrastructure development projects and all related operational activities and processes, and to ensure the implementation of environmental laws and regulations. in force in accordance with environmental licensing conditions and international best practices, which have contributed to increasing environmental compliance in the industrial sector.

Dr. Sheikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, said that winning the “Capital Finance International” award means that what we do has gone beyond the borders of the United Arab Emirates and resonated all over the world.

For his part, Jan Mann, Director of Awards at Capital Finance International, said: “Environmental sustainability is not far from the aspirations of Capital Finance International. achieved by the Authority to preserve the environment and contribute to achieving sustainable development.

Examples of regional projects launched by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi include the Coral Reef Rehabilitation Project, which is the largest project of its kind in the region and aims to cultivate one million colonies of coral reefs, in addition to planting one million mangrove seeds in Abu Dhabi to mitigate the effects of climate change, and operating a ship The most advanced research in the Middle East to conduct marine research in the Arabian Gulf region, which was carried out during its trip from Spain to Abu Dhabi, the first exploratory research trip to the atmosphere, the first of its kind in the world, with the participation of about 30 experts.

This important research study contributed to providing valuable new data to better identify coastal and marine air quality and climate change along its path, as it crossed three continents of Europe, Africa and Asia, and included the waters of 25 countries across eight regional seas, during which it covered a distance of more than 10,000 km.

It was the first authority in the region to remotely measure vehicle emissions on the roads of Abu Dhabi, using the latest innovative technologies, through the use of advanced technology to measure vehicle exhaust emissions patented by the US space agency NASA, which measures emissions on the roads using detectors. Laser based instantaneous.

The authority is implementing the “Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Program for the Resettlement of the Arabian Oryx”, which is part of the Abu Dhabi Government’s vision to form a regional herd that supports all programs for the resettlement of the Arabian Oryx in the spreading countries, which came to preserve the environmental heritage of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. May God bless his soul”, which contributed to increasing the numbers of oryx in the wild, and strengthening the position of the UAE at the regional and international levels in its distinguished efforts in preserving endangered species.

Today, this program is considered one of the most successful species conservation programs in the world, as it contributed to increasing the numbers of the Arabian Oryx in its areas of distribution, including increasing its numbers in the country that today hosts more than 10,000 heads, 5,000 of which are in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which is the largest group of oryx. Arab in the world.

As a result of the efforts of cooperation among the spreading countries in the region and in coordination with the international environmental agencies and organizations, the spreading countries were able to immortalize their name in the record of global environmental history, through the success in breeding and resettling the Arabian Oryx in a number of countries in the Arab region, and through the Secretariat of the Arabian Oryx which is hosted by Authority, these regional efforts were crowned with unique success in the year 2011, when the International Union for Conservation of Nature transferred the oryx from the category of endangered to the category of “endangered”.

The authority also achieved pioneering successes in the field of species resettlement, which included the implementation of the largest mammal resettlement program, through the implementation of a project to resettle the oryx Abu Harab in the Republic of Chad, decades after the International Union for Conservation of Nature declared in 2000 that this species ” Extinct in the wild.”

Thanks to this program, the numbers of oryx (Abu Harab) that roam freely in the wild in the Republic of Chad have so far reached more than 550 heads, including 30 new calves born in the wild so far this year.