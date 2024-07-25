The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi confirmed that the Plant Genetic Resources Centre works to document the genetic characteristics of local plants and conserve important species, in an effort to protect and preserve biodiversity and threatened species, noting that the centre is the first of its kind in the Middle East, and aims to ensure the conservation of seeds and tissues of all types of wild plants and local agricultural species of importance in the UAE.

In detail, the Authority explained that the center, which was launched last March in Al Ain, aims to document the genetic resources of local plants and their diversity, and to study and preserve important plant species by using an integrated approach that includes internal and external preservation methods for these types of plants to preserve plant biodiversity in the United Arab Emirates and the region, replant and propagate them in nature, and protect some endangered species.

She stressed the importance of the role played by the centre in enhancing the vegetation cover, rehabilitating degraded natural habitats, enhancing the global status of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its pioneering role in the field of environmental protection and achieving sustainable development, and building the capacities of local cadres specialised in the technical, scientific and administrative fields of plant genetic resource banks, in addition to its role as a research and education centre for all university students in the country, as it is the first of its kind in the region to conduct research specialised in the conservation and sustainability of plant biodiversity.

The Authority indicated that the center includes a laboratory for preparing and examining seeds, which is the first stop for samples of wild plants and seeds from outside the center. A number of different tests are conducted on seeds to ensure their vitality and suitability for storage and use in propagation and cultivation operations. The laboratory is equipped with eight of the world’s most modern devices to complete the required operations. It also includes a laboratory for classification and scanning of wild plant samples, which aims to ensure accurate scientific classification of plants and document them in the form of dried samples, as well as electronic digital samples and include them in the Authority’s database, to enable researchers locally and globally to view these samples and use them in their research. The herbarium currently includes more than 4,000 dry samples, in addition to 2,666 digital samples, cooling rooms, and equipment for storing in nitrogen at temperatures down to -196 degrees Celsius, which ensures the preservation of samples for long-term periods of up to more than 100 years.

The center also includes a laboratory for genetic characterization of wild plants, equipped with the latest devices in the world to study the genome of local wild plants with the aim of ensuring their conservation, studying their characteristics, using them in habitat conservation and rehabilitation projects, increasing the productivity of the vegetation cover, combating the effects of climate change, and identifying the different forms of the same species.

The center includes a greenhouse that represents five basic natural habitats in the United Arab Emirates (coastal habitats – sand sheets – sand dunes – valleys – mountains), where more than 50 local plant species that are distinctive to these environments have been planted. The greenhouse is also used to propagate some plant species outside the agricultural seasons, as it provides suitable conditions for germination and growth. Temperatures, humidity and lighting are controlled in it, and it includes different types of soil to create the ideal environment for plant growth for long periods, providing the visitor with a rich educational and cultural experience.

The center also includes an exhibition and education area, which aims to educate different age groups of the public and researchers about the importance of local plant species in the country and the methods used within the center to preserve these species. The exhibition area contains 10 different interactive experiences developed in cooperation with the best international companies, and are being displayed for the first time in the world, in innovative ways.

