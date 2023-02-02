The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi announced that it will start measuring vehicle emissions remotely on Abu Dhabi roads using innovative technology, used for the first time in the region, in partnership with Earth Intelligence Environmental Consulting “4EI” and the US-based Heger Environmental and Atmospheric Technologies “Heat”.

The authority will use advanced technology to measure emissions from vehicle exhausts patented by the US space agency “NASA”, and the Emissions Detection and Reporting Technology “EDAR”, which measures emissions on roads with real-time laser-based detectors.

Emissions from vehicles will be measured over a period of three weeks, at six different locations in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Through this technology, the authority will be able to accurately measure vehicle exhaust emissions.