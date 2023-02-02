The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi announced that it will start measuring vehicle emissions remotely on Abu Dhabi roads using the latest innovative technology, which is being used for the first time in the region, in partnership with Earth Intelligence Environmental Consulting “4EI” and Heger Environmental and Atmospheric Technologies “Heat”. HEAT” is based in the USA.

The authority will use advanced technology to measure emissions from vehicle exhausts, developed by HEAT, a patented technology from the US Space Agency, and Emissions Detection and Reporting (EDAR) technology, which measures emissions on the roads using detectors. Laser based instantaneous. Vehicle emissions will be measured for a period of three weeks, at six different locations in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Through this technology, the authority will be able to accurately and in real time measure the emissions emitted from exhaust from moving vehicles. This is in addition to identifying the vehicle’s license plate number, which is only used to obtain the vehicle’s technical information, such as make, model, fuel type, emission standard, and vehicle weight. No personal data will be used in this study.

This initiative is part of the integrated air quality management program developed by the Authority, as it will contribute to laying a scientific basis for future policies and regulations to monitor air quality, developing appropriate legislative tools to reduce emissions from vehicles, identifying the types and types of vehicles that pollute the most according to their category and the technology used in them, and establishing inputs of air quality data for a mathematical modeling system, the development of local air and greenhouse gas emission factors, as well as the promotion of academic research efforts and innovation projects.

Sheikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, said: “Our primary mission at the authority is to promote environmental health to contribute to providing a better life for the residents of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and for our air quality to meet the highest standards. This project is a major step in the right direction for us.” To contribute to achieving the vision of the Abu Dhabi government to make Abu Dhabi the most livable city in the world.”

She added: “We know that the transportation sector greatly affects air quality and public health, as the main source of emissions in cities is vehicles, which negatively affects the quality of ambient air. We seek to collect accurate data and information through studies and scientific research so that we can make decisions.” Correct and considered This will also contribute to enhancing our ability to implement policies more effectively to improve air quality levels and protect society We are always keen to use the latest advanced technologies, and by monitoring emissions of air pollutants from vehicles using remote sensing technology, we will collect data in real time without disrupting traffic. Using the accumulated data, we will be able to draw up mitigation plans and programmes, so that we can reduce emissions in the air we breathe, ensuring the safety and well-being of residents.”

Through this cooperation, Abu Dhabi Police will be responsible for providing technical information to vehicles and managing traffic during the monitoring and data collection process. The Department of Municipalities and Transport will provide the necessary permits to place the EDAR remote sensing equipment on the roadside, and will also manage all other permits and approvals to carry out the study. The integrated transportation center will coordinate traffic flow information, and make recommendations regarding site selection, such as toll gates, bridges, etc.

Through this advanced technology, the authority will be able to automatically process the collected data and coordinate with the concerned authorities to match the remote sensing information and data with those in the vehicle registration databases in the emirate. During the study period, detailed analyzes of the data to be collected (such as emissions in kilometers traveled, vehicle type, model year, payload, etc.) will be provided, which will contribute to developing recommendations to reduce the effects of air pollution caused by vehicles.