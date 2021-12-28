The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi announced the monitoring of the presence of the ruble fox, also known as the sand fox, mainly in the remote sandy deserts of Abu Dhabi, noting that it was previously monitored in the southwestern parts of Abu Dhabi, which highlights the increase in the number of the ruble fox in the region.

More specifically, the ruble’s fox, also known as the sand fox, is one of the three species of fox found in the United Arab Emirates. Its color ranges from sandy to pale gray with large bat-like ears, a short snout and a long and dense tail. It is a small animal, weighing less than two kilograms. It lives in dens and feeds on small mammals, reptiles and invertebrates. It is also considered a very rare species and is not easily See it in the wild.

The authority indicated that it had spotted Rubble’s fox through special remote cameras, which automatically took pictures when any object passed in front of it. These cameras operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and feature a flash that emits invisible infrared rays, in order to avoid frightening animals when photographing them.

The authority pointed out that its surveillance cameras have allowed it, since 2011, to capture scenes of 28 different species of mammals in 200 locations, noting that this data provides an opportunity to enhance effective tracking and monitoring efforts for rare species in difficult and remote areas, as this helps the authority to preserve them. and protect it for future generations.

The Authority explained that the Wildlife Biodiversity Assessment and Monitoring Unit of the Authority is conducting surveys to identify the features of biodiversity in Abu Dhabi, as the Authority relies heavily on the latest tools and techniques in evaluating biodiversity in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, where the use of remote imaging cameras helped in monitoring mammal species. Main and in documenting elusive species.



