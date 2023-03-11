The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi confirmed that it runs an automated program to monitor marine waters, through 10 stations that monitor marine water quality and the red tide (harmful algal blooms), noting that the number of harmful algal blooms in Abu Dhabi has reached, during the last two decades, about 300 incidents.

She explained that the red tide occurs when phytoplankton species increase, causing harmful effects on other marine organisms or humans. Although the phenomenon occurs due to natural conditions, the increase in nutrients contributes to its prosperity.

The authority explained that some species that cause harmful algae produce toxins that may be harmful to other marine organisms and humans, and may lead to fish death, shellfish poisoning, and can disrupt the operation of some desalination plants by clogging the seawater filtration systems.

The authority pointed out that the occurrence of the red tide in the country led to the loss of thousands of tons of fish, the reduction of traditional fishing operations, damage to coral reefs, the impact on coastal tourism, and the closure of some desalination plants.

The authority confirmed that these cases have recently increased, and it is likely that they are partly related to nutrients. During 2021, 19 red tide incidents were recorded in Abu Dhabi.

The Authority confirmed that it has been running a marine water quality monitoring program in the coastal waters of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi since 2005, which supports the achievement of its objectives in protecting public health and the environment, noting that it launched in 2014 the automated program for monitoring marine waters through the expansion of an automatic network and the deployment of three buoys. With eight additional buoys in 2016, the network currently consists of 10 stations that continuously monitor marine water quality, in environmentally sensitive locations, such as enclosed areas, beaches, critical marine habitats (reefs, freshly caught seaweed), and catfish.

The authority indicated that the buoys measure seven basic parameters of marine water quality: salinity, conductivity, temperature, acidity, dissolved oxygen and chlorophyll, every 15 minutes, and transmit data to the authority’s central base every hour.

Marine Water Quality Network Review

The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi confirmed a comprehensive review of monitoring stations, standards, sampling protocols, and analysis methods on a regular basis, to ensure that the marine water quality monitoring program continues to meet the current and future needs of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The third, which is designed to build on the knowledge gained over the past five years. This included reviewing and summarizing international best practices for marine water quality programs, and conducting a statistical analysis of the temporal and spatial variances of the current monitoring programme.