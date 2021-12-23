The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi has spotted two rare whales “orcinus orca” off the shores of Abu Dhabi, which is an indication of the health of water quality and marine biodiversity in the emirate, and as a result of regulatory legislation and conservation efforts made by the authority to protect the marine environment.

The authority confirmed that as a result of the marine water quality monitoring program for 2020, it showed that the marine waters in Abu Dhabi are generally good and stable, and meet public health standards for swimming and other recreational activities, and the nutritional enrichment index for closed areas showed great progress, and that the average annual value was maintained, with Improvements are observed in some areas, while HABs are on a declining trend. The results of the sample collection program for the year 2020 indicated that the average concentrations of heavy metals in the sediments seem relatively stable, except for copper, which showed a concentration higher than the standard level, while the results did not reveal mercury in water or sediments, and no microbial pollutants were detected in most of the samples. collected in 2020, especially at stations outside Abu Dhabi city.

It is noteworthy that the whale «orcinus orca» is a toothed whale belonging to the oceanic dolphin family, and is considered the largest species of the dolphin family, and is characterized by a varied diet, where some feed exclusively on fish, while others hunt marine mammals such as seals and others.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

