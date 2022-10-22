Hala Al Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The past few days witnessed the appearance of the Indian Ocean humpback dolphin roaming the waters of the Saadiyat Island beach, and the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi called for the importance of maintaining a safe distance when watching marine species, in order to preserve their safety and the continuity of their presence in the region.

The humpback dolphin, according to the website of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, is usually gray in color, and rarely exceeds two and a half meters in length, and its head resembles the head of a bottlenose dolphin, but its nose is longer. In general, it has a humpback back with a fatty hump on the dorsal fin. It is a slow-moving dolphin, with an average swimming speed of about 8.4 km per hour. When it climbs out of the water, it penetrates the surface with its long snout and then jumps with its head and body in the form of a wide arc. It is usually in the form of groups consisting of 2 – 24 individuals, and it feeds primarily in sandy bottom areas, and over coral and rocky reefs. Abu Dhabi is home to the largest population of humpback dolphins in the world, and they can be seen in the shallow waters and canals surrounding islands far from the shores of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

There are at least two species of dolphins in the island’s waters, the Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin is seen in the shallow waters along the coast, while bottlenose dolphins are seen in both shallow and deep waters.

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi runs long-term programs to study and monitor Indian Ocean humpback dolphins, which helps them identify areas that need monitoring and protection, and define their condition as being close to threat, and the sources of their threat are falling into abandoned fishing nets and colliding with ships, and habitat loss as a result of excavation work. Land reclamation, port and harbor construction, noise pollution and other development activities.

unique whistle

Dolphins distinguish several behaviors and characteristics, the most important of which is that a young dolphin can swim, seconds after its birth, to follow its mother, and each type of dolphin emits a unique whistle that characterizes its members. They listen for echoes, and dolphins need to swim to the surface of the water to breathe, which means they can’t sleep completely.