The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi and the Emirates Nature-WWF, in cooperation with the World Wide Fund for Nature, called upon the youth of the Emirates to be ambassadors to represent positive solutions to nature at the Conference of the Parties “COP28” and beyond, by launching the second edition of the Nature Ambassadors Program.

The program invites young change-makers between the ages of 18 to 35 to explore their passion for nature and seize the opportunity to develop new skills in the run-up to COP28 and beyond. The conference provides an appropriate global platform for the second edition of Nature Ambassadors to begin their leadership journey and share innovative solutions for climate and nature.

Ahmed Baharoon, Executive Director of the Environmental Information, Science and Awareness Management Sector at the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, stressed that cooperation is the key to the success of environmental conservation efforts, and innovative programs such as Nature Ambassadors open doors for Emirati youth and community members who are keen to continue their passion for nature but are unsure of where to start and how. They can guarantee a meaningful effect.

For her part, Laila Mustafa Abdel Latif, Director General of Emirates Nature-WWF, said: “Today’s youth have shown that they are enthusiastic and capable of charting a promising future, and it is our responsibility to support them in achieving this vision through initiatives such as Nature Ambassadors that provide practical education and goal-oriented training.” .

In order to prepare youth to succeed as leaders and change-makers in the future, the Environment Agency and Emirates Nature-WWF are organizing a series of free e-learning and training sessions in which environmental experts will cover important topics on climate change and nature loss, two of the most pressing threats facing humanity and the planet. The opportunity to learn from the personal experiences of Youth Insiders already working to develop environmental solutions in the UAE.

To learn new skills, it is essential for young people to connect with nature and implement conservation projects on the ground. Participants will have the opportunity to join exclusive field trips organized by experts in various activities such as planting mangrove seedlings to restore coastal wetlands and a journey to explore the magic of nature at night, where they will observe The unique and diverse wildlife of the UAE as part of the Citizenship Science Program.

These activities enable participants to explore the scientific origins behind climate action and nature-based solutions while also contributing to the important nature conservation efforts that the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi is implementing in collaboration with Emirates Nature-WWF in line with national goals.

It is possible to register for free in all training courses and field trips through the Connect with Nature application, which will be implemented during the current August and next September, bearing in mind that attending these sessions is not a condition for applying for the position of a nature ambassador, and young people can prove their knowledge and commitment to nature through other mechanisms. specified in the application process.

Aisha Al-Shehari, an ambassador among the first edition of the Nature Ambassadors in the UAE, said: “As an environmental activist, the Emirates Nature Ambassadors Program was a transformative event in my life. Through distinguished experiences in various natural environments and participation with environmental experts, I gained a deep appreciation for nature and its preservation. I hope to make a significant impact on the preservation of our planet and inspire others to protect and preserve our precious ecosystems.”

For her part, Hannah Melville Rhea spoke about her experience as an ambassador for nature: “During my tenure as an ambassador, it was very special to interact with 1,600 young people in virtual discussions about the possibilities of recovering from the Corona virus based on nature.”

On how her experience as a Nature Ambassador shaped her outlook for the future, Tamara Irbid said: “I started my environmental journey more than 10 years ago and it is still continuing with the knowledge and experience that the Nature Ambassadors program has provided me with. Corporate Social, Sustainability, and more.”

In order to apply for the privileged and voluntary role as an ambassador for nature in the Emirates, applicants must meet the following criteria by the end of next October, which are .. be citizens or residents of the UAE and between the ages of 18 and 35 at the time of application, and show their participation in previous activities with nature in addition to Achieve a score of 75% or higher on the online assessment test, and submit a 1-minute video about what they hope to achieve through this role, and how they will inspire their communities to take action for nature.