The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with its main partners, has set an ambitious goal of collecting 20 million single-use plastic bottles annually, which will be recycled, through the installation of 70 bottle retrieval machines and 26 smart containers in areas that witness great demand from the public in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, such as the Corniche and the airport. Abu Dhabi, sports centers and shopping centers as well as academic institutions.

The bottle recovery initiative comes within the framework of the societal campaign launched by the Environment Agency “Together Towards Zero” within the single-use plastics policy that was announced in 2020 and aims to achieve zero waste from single-use plastics and zero carbon emissions without leaving any trace. on biodiversity.

The authority organized a ceremony to announce this initiative, hosted by Aldar Group, in the presence of HE Dr. Sheikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the authority and a number of the main partners of the authority.

Dr. Sheikha Al Dhaheri said: Over the years, we have discovered the damage caused by single-use plastics to terrestrial and marine ecosystems and human health, in addition to the fact that it takes hundreds of years to decompose, so we launched the Abu Dhabi Policy for single-use plastics in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which is considered the first of its kind. type in the region; Today, as part of the implementation of this policy, we are deploying many incentive-based bottle recovery machines in addition to smart containers that will be provided in strategic locations throughout Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with our strategic partners who have supported the implementation of the policy since its inception.

She added: Innovative bottle recovery machines and smart containers will allow community members to place single-use plastic bottles and aluminum cans to be recycled and get rewards for that, and we have been keen to provide these machines in accessible locations, which reduces the effort that consumers spend to find them.

For his part, Bertrand Lumi, Regional Director in the UAE for Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said: “We are honored in Carrefour to partner with the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi in the “Together to Zero” campaign. We have committed to installing 18 bottle retrieval machines and providing smart containers across Carrefour stores in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

Rajeev Warrier, CEO of Choithrams, said: “We are delighted to participate in the ‘Together Towards Zero’ campaign in partnership with Unilever and DeGrade. The bottle take-back initiative is perfectly aligned with our vision to reduce plastic waste and contribute to building a sustainable future by encouraging our customers to bring their own plastic bottles to be recycled. .

Sarah Jackson, Technical Director and member of the Sustainable Packaging Association, said: The association supports the “Together Towards Zero” initiative campaign of the Environment Agency, which is in line with the association’s commitment to the practical and effective contribution to achieving the principles of the circular economy of packaging in the UAE.

Lulu Group Chief Executive Officer T. Rupawala: As part of our ongoing efforts, we are working towards reducing emissions within the group spread across the GCC and other parts of the world; We have been involved in various initiatives whether it is raising awareness or through innovative ways to reward plastic bottle and aluminum can recyclers through bottle take-back machines at retail outlets and malls or promoting the use of reusable bags.

These machines provide a simple and effective solution to the growing problem of plastic bottle pollution. They accept used plastic bottles and give rewards in return. By motivating the public to recycle used bottles, these machines encourage environmentally responsible behaviors and help reduce the amount of plastic that ends up in waste. environment and landfills.

Each bottle recovery machine will automatically send an electronic alert once when it is full, which enhances the efficient collection of bottles and packages for transfer to the recycling centre.