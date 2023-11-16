The Secretary-General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, Dr. Sheikha Salem Al Dhaheri, revealed at the Emirates Biodiversity Forum that the Authority has set a target for storing emissions, equivalent to 3% of the emirate’s emissions, based on nature-based solutions and other available solutions, which is equivalent to about four million tons of emissions. Carbon dioxide emissions annually, indicating that the Authority

It is implementing 11 initiatives based on nature-based solutions, continuing over the next five years in the areas of biodiversity.

In detail, ADNOC hosted the first edition of the “Emirates Biodiversity Forum”, in cooperation with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, and with the support of Aldar Properties, the “Posterti” Institute, and the “Regional Network of Civil Society Organizations”, which provides… The forum is a major platform that brings together biodiversity officials and experts to discuss and exchange constructive ideas, and to present a group of case studies, initiatives, experiences, and advanced technological solutions. The Secretary-General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, Dr. Sheikha Salem Al Dhaheri, reviewed the Authority’s efforts in the field of preserving biodiversity, noting that the area of ​​mangroves in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi has witnessed an increase of more than 90% over the past decades, as Abu Dhabi includes about 176 square kilometers of Natural and planted mangrove trees. The Authority’s studies have shown the ability of mangrove trees to store carbon at a rate of half a ton per hectare annually.

She said: “The Authority succeeded in improving the condition of deteriorating fish stocks with the implementation of decisions and procedures related to fishing, and the results showed an improvement in the (sustainable fishing index) for the fourth year in a row, as the percentage of the index increased from 8.9% in 2018 to 69.1% at the end of the year. 2022”. She added: “The Authority’s efforts also led to maintaining the integrity of seagrass meadows, which contributed to the stability of the numbers of dugongs in their natural habitats in the emirate, which is home to the second largest concentration of dugongs, with numbers reaching more than 3,000 dugongs, which is considered the highest density per meter. Square in the Arabian Gulf region. She continued: “The results of the studies also showed an improvement in the numbers of turtles and their stability in the emirate over the past years, whose numbers are estimated at about 5,000 hawksbill turtles, green turtles, and loggerhead turtles. The Authority’s efforts also provided protection for three types of dolphins and one type.” Of the porpoises, the emirate’s waters contain more than 700 dolphins, most of which live in marine protected areas, including the largest group of Indian Ocean humpback dolphins in the world.” For his part, the CEO of ADNOC’s Low Carbon Solutions and International Growth Department, Musabih Al Kaabi, stressed that ADNOC is well aware that removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere represents a major step in the world’s journey towards achieving climate neutrality.

