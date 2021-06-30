Hala Al Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi is implementing a project to clean and disinfect the southern Musaffah Canal during the fourth quarter of this year 2021, and after the completion of the implementation of infrastructure projects in the region to stop the discharge of treated sewage water into the marine environment, and transfer it to reuse sites for irrigation and agriculture purposes.

The authority explained to Al-Ittihad that the project will continue to work until next year, in order to achieve the quality of marine waters in the region.

The authority stressed that within the periodic program to monitor the quality of marine water, which it has been implementing for 15 years, it is expected that the quality of marine water will improve as a result of implementing this programme, especially in terms of indicators of nutrients in seawater.

The project includes periodically collecting and analyzing samples of water and marine sediments surrounding the emirate’s coasts.

The authority indicated that the monitoring programs were determined based on scientific grounds, so that they cover sites within major categories, including marine protected areas, public beaches, sites near desalination plant intakes, sites near major estuaries, marinas and ports sites, and other sites. . The program contributes to verifying marine water quality indicators in terms of microbial content and levels of nutrients, minerals and elements. The data generated by this program also contribute to supporting decision-makers in taking the necessary measures to preserve the quality of the marine environment.

Multiple hydrodynamic models

For the purposes of evaluating the potential impacts of coastal activities on the marine environment, multiple hydrodynamic models are currently used for each individual project. The need has emerged to develop a unified and comprehensive hydrodynamic model for marine water movement and quality within the hydrodynamic modeling project, which includes developing a unified hydrodynamic model, and developing human capabilities and technical expertise for national cadres in the Authority. The project will also contribute to strengthening the authority’s role in terms of environmental assessment and enforcement procedures for coastal projects, facilities and activities.