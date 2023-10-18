The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi revealed its plans to implement seven research initiatives using the most advanced marine research ship in the region, “Jeon,” which it launched last January, noting that “Jeon” will play an important role in developing strategic plans to ensure the recovery and sustainability of fish stocks, and will also contribute to Supporting Abu Dhabi’s efforts to preserve the environment and marine biodiversity in the emirate, and marine resources in the UAE.

The research initiatives that the Commission is working on include assessing blue carbon in ocean fisheries, climate change research, mapping and surveys of deep-water habitats (corals and seagrasses), and conducting surveys of deep-water megafauna, including cetaceans, dugongs, turtles and fish. Whale sharks, marine invasive species surveys, monitoring of marine water quality, air quality and plastics, in addition to underwater heritage, which includes shipwrecks and pearl diving pools.

The authority explained that the marine research ship “Jiwon” includes a remotely operated vehicle that has the ability to dive underwater, and six laboratories to study samples on the ship, including a fisheries laboratory, an acoustic laboratory, a chemical analysis laboratory, a biophysics laboratory, a sample laboratory, and a laboratory. Air quality, in addition to the latest advanced scientific equipment, which includes: a remotely operated vehicle, trawling equipment, devices for mapping the sea floor, sound wave devices, and devices for measuring marine water parameters, temperature and depth, in addition to diving facilities.

• The ship supports addressing the effects of climate change and monitoring the marine environment.