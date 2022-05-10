The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi revealed a remarkable improvement in the state of fish stocks over the past year for some major fish species, noting that it had taken six measures that contributed to improving the management of fish stocks. .

In detail, official statistics issued by the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi showed an increase in the average size of the mature stock of Badah fish, which increased from 40% in 2015 to 62.5% in 2021, while the percentage of grouper fish increased from 15.8% in 2020 to 20.5% in 2021. The percentage of kapt fish also increased from 18.8% in 2018 to 26.9% last year, and aqla fish from 64.8% in 2014 to 67.8% last year.

The authority attributed this improvement to six internationally approved measures that have been implemented, including the establishment of marine reserves, the introduction and application of a commercial and recreational fisheries licensing system, the regulation of the use of fishing equipment, in addition to the application of a seasonal ban to protect fish during their breeding seasons, and setting a minimum size of fish that can be caught. For some key species, unsustainable fishing methods are also banned.

The authority’s statistics showed a noticeable increase within a short period of time from implementing the measures and procedures related to fishing, reaching 62.3% at the end of last year.

She explained that some of the most productive fishing gear targeting depleted species have been regulated or banned, resulting in an overall decrease in fisheries yields of 80% compared to 2005.

national framework

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi confirmed that the National Framework for Sustainable Fisheries is a national plan to revive and renew fish stocks in the country, and the best ways and methods to ensure the sustainability of fisheries at the national and local levels, within the current context of climate change, and aims for the United Arab Emirates to have sustainable fisheries By 2030, by increasing the index of sustainable exploitation from 8.4% in 2017 to 70% in 2030, and replenishing depleted fish stocks to reach the minimum sustainable level threshold by increasing the average relative size of adult fish for three major commercial species from 6.6% to 30% in 2030.

The national framework includes implementing decisive administrative measures that will reduce pressure on fisheries in the commercial and recreational sectors, in addition to enhancing fish stocks through developing effective research and studies for aquaculture and aquaculture, and rehabilitating fisheries habitats through the establishment of artificial reefs.



