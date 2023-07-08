The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi has begun issuing licenses to owners and breeders of livestock to regulate grazing and all related activities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as part of efforts to protect natural pastures and promote sustainable traditional practices, in addition to ensuring the recovery of vegetation and the promotion and sustainability of biodiversity, which gives pastures an opportunity natural regeneration and ensure its continuity for future generations.

The issuance of licenses comes in accordance with the executive regulations of Law No. (11) of 2020 regarding the regulation of grazing in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which was issued by the Authority, finally, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Authority’s Board of Directors, as the Authority undertakes the implementation of this The law, which aims to regulate grazing to protect natural pastures and promote sustainable traditional practices in coordination with the concerned authorities, to protect protected areas and critical and sensitive natural habitats, according to balanced foundations that guarantee the protection of plants of all kinds and forms from overgrazing.

In order to obtain a grazing license, the applicant must be a UAE citizen, and the age of the applicant for the license must not be less than 21 years, and the applicant must have a valid livestock inventory certificate approved by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority.