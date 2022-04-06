As part of the UAE government’s vision to promote sustainable living, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi today announced that the use of single-use plastic bags will be banned in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as of June 1, 2022, based on the integrated policy for single-use plastics launched by the authority in year 2020.

The implementation of the integrated policy for single-use plastics, which is the first of its kind in the region, includes the gradual reduction of single-use and disposable plastic products throughout Abu Dhabi, and encouraging the use of reusable products, as the authority works to develop measures to reduce demand and raise consumption efficiency. Approximately 16 disposable plastic products, including cups, lids, chopsticks, and cutlery, to name a few.

In addition, EAD is also moving towards phasing out single-use Styrofoam cups, plates and food containers by 2024.

The comprehensive policy has been developed to promote a healthy environment and a sustainable lifestyle for all, and to combat climate change by reducing resource consumption and reducing the resulting pollution. Since the launch of the policy in March 2020, the authority has coordinated extensively with the strategic partners concerned with implementing the policy, especially plastics producers and retailers, to ensure the effective implementation of this policy, as new technical standards for multi-use bags have been set. In support of this, a large-scale awareness campaign will be implemented across the emirate to facilitate the implementation of the new procedures in June to activate the ban on single-use plastic bags.

Dr. Sheikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, said: “By launching and implementing the integrated policy for single-use plastics, the authority seeks to continue the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed, whose deep passion for preserving the environment inspires us in our sustainability journey. We are keen to continue Our journey to reduce single-use plastic consumption in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

“As part of our plan to reduce the use of single-use plastic, we encourage everyone to use reusable products to reduce the environmental footprint, and today we announce a ban on the use of single-use plastic bags in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi because of their significant negative impact on the environment and biodiversity,” she said. .”

Al Dhaheri added: “We have come a long way in our quest to achieve the goals listed in the policy, and we have worked to build the regulatory framework to ensure successful implementation. With the support of our wise leadership in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and close cooperation with our strategic partners, we are confident that the policy objectives can be achieved.”

Within the scope of implementing the integrated policy for single-use plastics, the authority has implemented several awareness and cleaning campaigns to encourage community members to play a role in protecting the environment, and to increase their awareness of the volume of single-use plastics and the waste that enters beaches and affects the marine environment. The authority also targets companies and institutions in the private sector and provides them with tools that enable them to develop plans to implement the policy.

In turn, the authority has re-engineered its internal procedures to implement the policy and reduce the use of single-use plastics in the scope of its work. Many of the authority’s partners in the government sector have also implemented initiatives to support the policy. Many restaurants are also launching initiatives to reduce the consumption of single-use plastics, while some major outlets are encouraging shoppers to use reusable merchandise bags.

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi is also conducting a detailed and comprehensive study of the requirements to launch a system for the return of single-use plastic water bottles in exchange for incentives and rewards in the emirate, in partnership with more than 30 private and public entities.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

