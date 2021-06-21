Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi has announced the winners of the “Transforming the Tide of Plastic Challenge” – the Young Leaders Plastic Challenge, in celebration of World Sea Turtle Day. The challenge was launched in March, on the occasion of World Water Day, in partnership with the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), and was designed to educate students about the harm caused by single-use plastics and invite them to participate in the fight against this global challenge, and to become leaders of change in the future.

Twenty winners from three schools were announced, including: 13 from Saint Joseph’s School, five winners from the English International Private School, and two winners from the Future International Academy.

This challenge aims to persuade the younger generation to reconsider their plastic consumption and understand how plastic pollution negatively affects the life of the oceans and other marine organisms and on land. It also encourages them to find solutions to reduce the consumption of single-use plastics, and invites them to motivate friends, family, schools and their communities to participate in the challenge and join an entire generation of young leaders championing change in the world. The challenge targets students between the ages of 11 and 18, as well as members of environmental clubs in 20 public and private schools in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, with a maximum number of 50 students from each school from the Sustainable Schools Network.

Through three tiered levels of competition – Novice, Leader or Champion, and using a scoring system, achieving enough points in each level allows the participant to move on to the next stage of the challenge. At each level, participants are introduced to basic information to facilitate further learning about important topics related to single-use plastics, waste and pollution. As part of the challenge, we received about 385 participants from 19 participants in the Sustainable Schools Initiative launched by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, which includes both public and private schools. Of this number of entries, 228 were at the beginner’s level, 89 passed the leader’s level, and 80 were at the champion’s level. Rasha Ali Al Madfai, Director of the Environmentally Sustainable Schools Department, Information Management, Science and Environmental Awareness Sector at the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, said: “The Transforming Plastic Tide Challenge – Plastic Challenge for Young Leaders was a very successful initiative, and the judging team was very pleased with the quality of work done by the participating students Despite the pandemic to ensure they complete the challenge. I would like to congratulate all the winners and thank them for their creative and inspiring work.”

Winners

The winners from St. Joseph’s School are: Michelle Maria Payamal, Kiran Rhiyana Benchamin, Mahalekshmi Somesh, Akshara Sajesh Nair, Lea Marsh Rodrigues, Marisa Paul, Shabhia Benir, Mega Molik Munshi, Aisuaria Bijou, Danishka Vijesh, Hazel Monteiro, and Mariam. Sony and Araksha Corada.

The winners from the English International Private School are: Nethra Praveen Kumar, Ayesha Shah, Akshita Parikh, Divya Chekka, Gnanasri Donavali, while from the Future International Academy are: Najma Belvana Fatihah and Eric Claire de Jesus.