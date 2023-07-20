Within the framework of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi’s commitment to support global goals to avoid a rise in the planet’s temperature above the threshold of 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius, and to confirm the country’s leadership in climate action, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi announced the details of the climate change strategy for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which was approved by the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The comprehensive five-year strategy aims to enhance the emirate’s resilience in facing the risks of climate change, support efforts to achieve the goals of climate neutrality, and enhance the emirate’s contribution to supporting the UAE’s global leadership role in the field of sustainability, attracting investments, and ensuring sustainable economic growth.

On this occasion, Dr. Sheikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, said: “Abu Dhabi is not isolated from the repercussions of climate change that the world is witnessing, and we must all take measures to mitigate this problem and adapt to its effects. Our plan is to take proactive measures and present proposals and new solutions to enhance economic diversification through innovation and the use of low-carbon technologies.”

Al Dhaheri added: “Through this strategy, key sectors such as infrastructure, energy, environment and health will develop adaptation plans to ensure business continuity and enhance their resilience in the face of the risks of climate change. Abu Dhabi’s presence among the most resilient and climate-adaptive cities in the region makes it a more attractive destination for investment, competencies and business projects.”

In turn, Sheikha Al Mazrouei, Executive Director of the Integrated Environmental Planning and Policy Sector at the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, said, “Our goal is for all these sectors (infrastructure, energy, environment and health) to be fully protected from the repercussions of climate change by 2050. During the next five years, we will reduce the emirate’s emissions by 22% from the level of total emissions in 2016, which is equivalent to carbon dioxide emissions stored by 500 million trees for 10 years.”

The emissions reduction target represents Abu Dhabi Emirate’s commitment to the UAE’s recent announcement to accelerate the target of reducing carbon emissions to 40% by 2030, compared to the business-as-usual scenario. The Emirate of Abu Dhabi is committed to achieving its goals of reducing emissions by 47 million tons of greenhouse gases by 2030.

The Climate Change Strategy for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi was prepared in cooperation with the Department of Energy, Department of Municipalities and Transport, Department of Economic Development, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health and Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company. The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi has also coordinated with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Emirates Global Aluminum, Mubadala and other private sector leaders.

The climate change strategy for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is a continuation of the emirate’s march in the field of environmental sustainability. Where this strategy will work on two main axes; They are mitigating climate change, which focuses on reducing emissions while maintaining economic growth, while the second axis focuses on adapting to climate change by enhancing the flexibility of the main economic sectors in adapting to expected risks. The strategy will be implemented through 81 innovative initiatives and 12 strategic projects in various vital related fields, including the production of low-emission vehicles, encouraging the cultivation of mangroves, supporting sustainable supply initiatives, strengthening building codes, supporting investment and innovation in the environmental field, and developing negative carbon technologies, carbon removal methods, and cleaner renewable resources.

Dr. Sheikha Salem Al Dhaheri stressed that the launch of the climate change strategy for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi demonstrates the climate leadership of the UAE at the regional and international levels, and supports the objectives of the Paris Climate Agreement. The UAE was the first country in the region to join the agreement and sign its provisions, in addition to being the first country to transform energy supplies into clean energy, by switching to renewable energy sources, and developing a plan to reach climate neutrality by 2050, following the approach of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and the continuous emphasis on adopting the sustainability approach that our wise leadership has followed.