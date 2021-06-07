Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The aerial survey carried out by the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi to the Arabian Oryx Reserve in Al Dhafra region, during the month of November, revealed an increase in the number of Oryx inside the reserve by up to 22% compared to previous studies, which enhances the indicators of the success of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Program for the Resettlement of the Arabian Oryx Which started in 2007 with a herd of no more than 160 heads, and today it has reached 946 heads.

A specialized team of the authority’s experts conducted an aerial survey study with the aim of counting the numbers of the Arabian Oryx, Reem gazelle and other species living within the boundaries of the reserve, which has an area of ​​approximately 6,000 square kilometers and is the largest natural reserve in the United Arab Emirates, within the framework of the authority’s commitment To preserve the biodiversity in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and to strengthen programs to protect species in their natural habitats. This program is considered the second comprehensive aerial survey of the Arabian Oryx Reserve, after the previous survey that was carried out in March 2017.

The study aimed to provide accurate statistics of the numbers of the Arabian Oryx within the boundaries of the reserve, study the areas of distribution and spread of the Arabian Oryx herds within the boundaries of the reserve, and the census of the Reem gazelle and the study of its spread areas within the reserve, and increasing the available information about the sexual structure and life expectancy of the Arabian Oryx herd, and the information contributed Which was collected by developing a set of technical recommendations emanating from scientific foundations, with the aim of improving the management procedures of the reserve and the programs for the resettlement of the Arabian Oryx and other species within it. Dr. Sheikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi, said: “This survey is a major part of our efforts to conserve the Arabian Oryx, which was crowned with success thanks to the vision of our wise leadership, which established protected areas throughout the country, and contributed to the protection of species and biodiversity. The extinction of this indigenous Arabian animal from the wilderness in the early sixties constituted a great loss, not only to the biodiversity of the Arabian Peninsula, but also to the level of cultural heritage in the entire region.”

Al Dhaheri confirmed that the credit for the resettlement of the Arabian Oryx is due to the special interest of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, who was one of the first to notice that the Arabian Oryx has become threatened with extinction, so he issued his directives to set up programs to protect the Arabian Oryx and its breeding in captivity. To protect them from extinction and to resettle them in nature, where his personal interest, continuous support and foresight was the real motive behind the success of the process of resettling the Arabian Oryx in the wild, to become a role model worldwide and a great success for conservation and breeding programs in captivity. She pointed to the importance of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Program for the Resettlement of the Arabian Oryx, which is part of the Abu Dhabi Government’s vision to form a regional herd that supports all the resettlement programs of the Arabian Oryx in the countries of dispersal, which came to preserve the environmental legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed, which contributed to strengthening the numbers of the Arabian Oryx. Oryx in the wild, noting that the directives and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, had the greatest impact in activating and strengthening the role of the Environment Agency in the protection of the Arabian Oryx. Ahmed Al Hashemi, Acting Executive Director of the Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity Sector at the authority, said: “Within the framework of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Program for the Resettlement of the Arabian Oryx, a plan has been implemented to multiply and re-release the Arabian Oryx in the United Arab Emirates, the latest of which was the release of nearly 100 Oryxes. A head in the Houbara Reserve, which is managed by the authority and located in the Al Dhafra region to enhance its numbers in its natural habitats. Through the program, groups of Arabian Oryx were released in the Sultanate of Oman and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, where hundreds of Arabian Oryx were released within the range of its natural and historical spread.”

Al-Hashemi pointed out that the program, which has strengthened the position of the UAE at the regional and international levels in its distinguished efforts to preserve endangered species, is today one of the most successful species conservation programs in the world, as it has contributed to increasing the numbers of the Arabian Oryx in its areas of spread, including: This is an increase in its numbers in the UAE, which today hosts more than 10,000 heads, 5,000 of which are in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which is the largest group of Arabian Oryx in the world.”

more coverage تغطية

Khaldoun Al-Omari, Director of the Wildlife Reserves, Infrastructure and Maintenance Department at the authority, explained that the aerial survey method was adopted to count the Arabian Oryx within its areas in the reserve, to ensure covering the largest possible area of ​​the Arabian Oryx Reserve within the shortest possible time and to ensure the accuracy of the results that can be obtained. The reserve was divided into five different parts, due to the vast area of ​​the study area. The study included two phases, a preparatory phase that included preparing the study design and training the participating team, and the field phase, which lasted for four days, during which 8 flights were carried out at an average of an hour and a half for each flight.

With regard to the characteristics of the Arabian Oryx herd, Al-Omari said: “A total of 83 young Oryx animals (calves) were registered, which constitutes 8.8% of the total size of the herd. And based on a comparison of high-quality photographs, the work team determined the gender composition of a representative sample of the Arabian Oryx herd in the reserve. Females made up the largest percentage of the herd size with a total percentage of 76.5%.