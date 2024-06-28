Today, during the second Steering Committee meeting for 2024 for the Monitoring and Reference Analysis Department Services (Rasid Laboratory), the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council discussed the outcomes of 2023 and the most important strategic projects submitted during 2024 to support the relevant authorities.

The meeting was held in the presence of representatives of the Council, the strategic partner M42, and concerned authorities, such as the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, the Department of Energy, the Department of Municipalities and Transport, the Department of Community Development, the Department of Education and Knowledge, the Environment Agency, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, the Center for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the Abu Dhabi Center. Public Health, Abu Dhabi Customs, Statistics Centre, and Abu Dhabi Sustainable Water Solutions Company.

During the meeting, the operational and financial strategy of the laboratory, which is unique in the world, was discussed, as it covers the security, health and environmental scopes of wastewater or water contaminated with wastewater tests, with a high capacity that made it classified in the first category in the world in terms of the operational efficiency of laboratories according to the scale. Global CAP q-probe, which comprehensively evaluates key processes and studies the efficiency and quality of operation and resources.

During the meeting, prediction models and artificial intelligence for the observed data were reviewed in cooperation with the strategic partner M42.

The discussions included determining the future directions of the committee and focusing on forming specialized work teams to develop work plans and begin implementation.

Engineer Abdullah Al-Muaini, Executive Director of the Council’s Central Testing Laboratory Services Sector, confirmed that the Monitoring Laboratory plays a pivotal role in supporting government efforts to confront the security, health and environmental challenges in the emirate, by providing accurate data and analyzes in a timely manner, and predicting them before they occur, which supports owners of… The decision is made by the relevant authorities in the emirate.

In turn, Eng. Abdullah Al Yazidi, Executive Director of the Strategic Affairs Sector at the Council, said that the Council is keen to enhance its strategic partnerships to develop the capabilities of the Rasid Laboratory and ensure the continuity of its distinguished services to support the efforts of government agencies in the emirate, and achieve the desired strategic goals by using data to build an artificial intelligence system that supports the development of prevention and response plans.

For her part, Samara bin Salem, Director of the Strategic Project Rased, indicated that the Monitoring and Reference Analysis Department is equipped with the latest devices, competencies and heat maps, which supported the role of the strategic project and placed the Emirate of Abu Dhabi on the world map in terms of responding to and preparing for risks of all kinds, with an integrated system of examination, identification and analysis. Data through machine learning models (LLM) and building prediction models to develop potential visualizations.

During the meeting, attendees praised the distinguished capabilities of the “Rased” Laboratory, and its ability to respond quickly and effectively to any security, health, or environmental challenges in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.