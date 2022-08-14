The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi held an in attendance meeting yesterday, headed by the Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, Chief of Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, at the headquarters of the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Center in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting discussed the proactive measures that were taken at the level of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to reduce the possibility of any damages that may result from the upcoming depression, and to prepare a scenario to prepare for recovery from the expected damages resulting from the weather condition.

Al Mazrouei was briefed on a report on the role played by the team, its basic tasks, the work mechanism used to face emergencies, crises and disasters in the emirate, the team’s tasks and duties, and the emergency situations that will be dealt with.

He praised the leadership’s directives and its continuous support for all capabilities that enhance the efforts of the response teams to perform their leading role in providing protection to individuals and property.

He stressed the importance of integrating roles between response teams to deal with the emergency, coordinating and unifying procedures for dealing with emergencies, crises and disasters, and raising and developing response, preparedness and recovery capabilities in accordance with the national emergency system.

For his part, Acting Director General of the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Center, Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, explained that plans have been drawn up to follow up on the resources and capabilities harnessed to deal with the weather situation and developments in the situation on an ongoing basis.

He pointed to the preparation of a scenario to prepare to recover from the expected damages resulting from the weather situation and treat it as soon as possible, pointing out that meetings will continue to be held with the relevant committees and work teams to assess the current situation and activate the relevant and supportive plans and coordinate with emergency teams in the responsibility sector.

He pointed out that coordination has been carried out with the Municipalities and Transport Department teams in the various areas of jurisdiction in the emirate regarding the clearness of valleys from obstacles and the position of dams, and coordination meetings were held with partners to ensure the continuation of all security and administrative operations and the activation of all field teams in the municipality of Al Ain city, the municipality of Al Dhafra region, and the Red Crescent Authority. The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer), the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, and Al Ain Distribution Company.

The Center for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi coordinates the efforts of local authorities according to the general response plan to the weather conditions of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, to ensure the readiness of the Emirate and its readiness to face the expected weather situation.