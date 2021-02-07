The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Committee resulting from the Corona pandemic in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi has approved the determination of the capacity of commercial, economic and tourism activities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, starting today, February 7, as part of preventive measures to contain the Covid-19 virus.

The committee approved the determination of the capacity of commercial centers at 40%, gyms, private beaches and swimming pools at 50%, restaurants, cafes, hotel facilities, beaches and parks at 60%, taxi capacity at 45% and bus capacity at 75%.

The committee also approved the closure of cinemas and the prohibition of holding parties and gatherings, while adhering to the number of people not exceeding 10 people in marriage ceremonies and family events and 20 people for funerals and funerals.

The committee will intensify inspection and monitoring campaigns in all sectors to ensure compliance with all precautionary measures, and refer violators to the Attorney General in accordance with the approved laws.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

