The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Centre organised an exercise in the field of emergency, crisis and disaster response, in cooperation with strategic partners, to enhance the readiness of government agencies and institutions participating in all stages of response.

During his attendance at the event, the Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, Head of the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, stressed the importance of the exercise in developing capabilities, raising technical competencies, assessing the level of participants’ knowledge of the response system, and making decisions related to preventive measures and implementing them, to ensure the achievement of the policy of continuous improvement, in accordance with the best international practices in the emergency and crisis system.

He explained that this exercise falls within the framework of joint exercises, and one of the axes of the level of readiness and its effectiveness, which is implemented according to approved plans, roles and tasks for periodic training with the participation of the relevant authorities.