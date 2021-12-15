The Committee for the Management of Emergencies, Crises and Disasters caused by the Corona pandemic in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi has updated the procedures for entering the emirate from within the country, and adopts the use of the EDE system for rapid detection at entry points to the emirate.

The Abu Dhabi Government Media Office stated, through its official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, that the scanning devices with EDE system technology rely on advanced technology to monitor possible cases of infection with the Covid-19 virus, without storing personal data; Potentially infected cases are transferred to the on-site field examination center for a free antibody test, the result of which appears within 20 minutes.

Achieving a low infection rate in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi comes as a result of continued efforts to enhance and implement precautionary and preventive measures, including continuous campaigns for examinations, active investigation and the use of green traffic on the Al Hosn application, in addition to the high vaccination rates.







