Statistics issued by the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi showed that it succeeded in avoiding the use of 245 million single-use plastic shopping bags, and preventing their leakage into the environment and pollution, 18 months after the implementation of the ban on single-use plastic bags in Abu Dhabi, indicating a reduction in Shopping bags were used at a rate of 450,000 bags every day since the ban began on June 1, 2022 until the end of last year.

In detail, the implementation of the ban came within the framework of implementing the single-use plastic materials policy in Abu Dhabi, which the Authority launched in 2020, in an initiative to reduce dependence on single-use plastic materials and promote a culture of sustainability and recycling in the emirate.

The authority confirmed the commitment of retail outlets in the emirate to ban the use of single-use plastic bags, by offering reusable alternatives at a nominal fee, as a fee of no less than 50 fils was imposed for each bag of alternative multi-use plastic shopping bags, noting the registration of retailers. A significant decrease in the number of plastic bags ranged between 90 and 95%, which means that for every 100 bags that were consumed in major retail outlets before the start of the ban, there are only five bags that are currently being used by consumers, and all of them are reusable.

The authority indicated that the results showed a decrease in the number of single-use bags and an increase in demand for reusable bags, which resulted in a decrease in the total weight of plastic consumed by 77% within 12 months, which is equivalent to reducing the consumption of more than 1,000 tons of bags. The carbon footprint of the amount of plastic avoided is equivalent to 272,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, equivalent to saving emissions from 629,000 barrels of oil.

The Authority stressed that the Abu Dhabi community played a pivotal role in helping it achieve this shift to using reusable bags, which confirms its interest and commitment to preserving the environment, as the residents of Abu Dhabi changed their consumption pattern and quickly adapted to the ban, which helped achieve the Authority’s mission of saving… Planet Earth, ensuring a sustainable future for all.

“Zero waste”

The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi has confirmed the implementation of several awareness and cleaning campaigns, to encourage community members to play a role in protecting the environment, and to increase their awareness of the amount of single-use plastic materials and waste that enters the beaches and affects the marine environment. Among them is an awareness campaign directed to the public called “Together towards Zero”, through which it sought to achieve its ambitious long-term goal of achieving zero waste from single-use plastic materials, and zero carbon emissions, without leaving any trace on biodiversity.

The Authority also launched an SMS campaign aimed at encouraging Abu Dhabi society to become more aware of the harms of single-use plastic materials, and to promote a culture of recycling. Text messages were sent in languages ​​that included: (Arabic, English, Hindi, and Urdu). It included a series of seven messages for each target group. By the end of the campaign, the total number of text messages sent reached 655,000 SMS.