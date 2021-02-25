Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance ordered a man to return 22,000 dirhams to another, after he defrauded him and obtained the money for allegedly renting an apartment to him.

The details of the case refer to a man filing a lawsuit against another, in which he demanded that he be obligated to pay him 22,000 dirhams, indicating that the defendant had assumed the status of a property owner, and deceived him, and obtained the amount in exchange for renting an apartment to him in the property, and later discovered that he had been subjected to a fraud. The defendant was convicted by a criminal judgment.

During the hearing of the case, the defendant failed to appear, while the court made clear that the documents prove the defendant’s conviction in the criminal case for the accusation of seizing the plaintiff’s money by using fraudulent means, and the ruling became final for not being challenged, noting that it was stated in that ruling that he had seized 22 Thousand dirhams.

The court pointed out that the defendant did not represent, despite his declaration, to make any payment or defense in the lawsuit, in terms of quantity or subject matter, and the plaintiff in his present lawsuit sought to return the amount seized by the defendant, which the court could only answer in his request, and the court ruled to bind the plaintiff He must return 22 thousand dirhams to the plaintiff, and the fees and expenses imposed on him.





