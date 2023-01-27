The Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi has identified eight fields of study for Abu Dhabi scholarships for elite students, in the top 150 international universities distributed in 20 countries, noting that the number of graduates of the Abu Dhabi Scholarships Program since 2015 has reached 1,690 graduates, while the program currently includes 660 scholarship students.

In detail, the department announced that registration in Abu Dhabi scholarships continues until next March 31, and included specializations in elite scholarships, education, administration, business and law, arts and humanities, agriculture, forestry, fisheries, veterinary medicine, social and behavioral sciences, natural sciences, mathematics and statistics, health and well-being, in addition to to engineering, construction, and manufacturing, and the eight fields include 54 sub-disciplines.

She indicated that the criteria and conditions for eligibility for admission for high school students are that he be a citizen of the country, his age is between 17 and 24 years, and he must have obtained an average of 85% or more in the 11th grade, and he must have obtained an average of 90% or more in the 12th grade (semester). The first), in addition to obtaining unconditional acceptance from one of the 150 best universities in the world by next March, and a score of at least 6.0 in the IELTS (academic) test or 60 in the TOEFL test.

As for university students, he must be a citizen of the country, not exceed 24 years of age, have a cumulative grade point average of no less than 3.0 or its equivalent, and have successfully completed at least 30 credit hours of university study at the time of submitting the application, and be Already registered in one of the universities ranked among the top 150 universities, and have a score of at least 6.0 in the IELTS (academic) test or its equivalent, and that his major is one of the majors approved by the program. The department pointed out that students accepted in one of the universities included in the list approved by the Department of Education and Knowledge for the best 20 universities in the world will have the opportunity to benefit from a quick application process to obtain scholarships, where they can bypass the eligibility requirements and be included in the final list directly. She stressed that the accepted students will have, in addition to fully funded scholarships, the opportunity to benefit from academic advisory support and long-term career development, as specialized advisors support students during their studies, while specialized consultants follow up with students to evaluate their performance.

She pointed out that students who study specializations that are consistent with the requirements of human capital in the most important sectors nationally, will also have opportunities for internships provided by more than 100 partners specialized in the sector. Professional advisors in the program will also help graduates to obtain jobs after graduation, stressing that the Abu Dhabi Scholarships Program gives students the opportunity to achieve their educational aspirations and contribute to advancing continuous development in the most important sectors after their graduation.