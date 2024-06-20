The Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi has confirmed that the implementation of the decision to oblige economic establishments and social media influencers to obtain a license from the department to practice the activity of advertising and advertising services will come into effect as of the beginning of next July.

The department stated, in response to questions from the Emirates News Agency, WAM, that the application of the stipulated penalties and violations, which amount to 10,000 dirhams and subjecting the economic establishment to closure, will also begin at the beginning of next July, with the start of implementation of the decision.

Regarding the value of obtaining a license to practice advertising services; The department said that the license fee amounts to “1,250” dirhams for individual institutions, and “5,000” dirhams for companies.

Regarding the mechanism for applying for a license; The Department explained that economic establishments and social media influencers can easily submit a request to issue licenses and permits through the “Tamm” platform by accessing the “Department of Economic Development Services” and choosing the activities to be carried out, including those related to practicing the activity of advertising and advertising services through websites.

The Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi indicated that foreigners from outside the country can obtain a license to practice activity, but this is only if they have an Emirates ID card or unified number.

The department added that according to the decision, there is no exception for government companies, as they are included among the bodies and institutions operating in the emirate and benefit from or carry out advertising services activities through websites.

The department explained that branches of companies outside the Emirate of Abu Dhabi must obtain the necessary permits from the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi to carry out the activity.

The Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi confirmed that the presence of a permit from the Emirates Media Council does not exempt social media influencers from obtaining the necessary licenses and permits from the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi to practice advertising and advertising services activities through websites in order to avoid fines and penalties imposed on violators.

The department explained that the number of current licenses that practice advertising services activities via websites and social media amounts to (543) licenses, with expectations that the number will increase after the implementation of this decision.

The Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi has called on all economic establishments and social media influencers to adhere to and commit to the necessity of social media influencers obtaining a license from the department to practice advertising and advertising services through websites.

She pointed out that failure to comply with the controls and requirements when contracting with influencers and social media sites will expose the influencers to the stipulated penalties and violations, which start with a value of 3,000 dirhams and reach 10,000 dirhams. It will also expose the economic establishment to closure, due to its failure to adhere to the circulars and controls issued by the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi.

This decision comes in line with the efforts of Abu Dhabi Economy to promote and create an ideal economic environment for businesses in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and regulate this sector, and to preserve consumer rights.