The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, in a strategic partnership with the Authority for Community Contributions – together, launched a project to develop family counseling services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and enable the concerned authorities to provide support to parents of children between the ages of 0 to 8 years, to face the challenges associated with family disputes.

The project falls within the framework of the social impact contract system of (Ma’an) – the first of its kind in the Gulf region – with the aim of developing sustainable solutions to complex social challenges, the initiative reflects the keenness of the two sides to enhance cooperation and complementary strategic partnership and provide effective programs to address the negative effects of divorce on children, and to face the challenges. Social Development through innovative and sustainable solutions based on measuring the impact of results for developing comprehensive early childhood support.

Eng. Thamer Rashid Al Qasimi, Executive Director of the Special Projects and Communication Sector at the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, said: “We are working in the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority to consolidate and develop cooperation with the Community Contributions Authority and to effectively enhance our strategic partnership and joint work and coordination between our work teams to support the implementation of joint programs, and exchange Data, information, and the formation of operational work teams to solve the challenges to support the comprehensive development of the child.

He continued, “The two sides supervise the preparation, development and implementation of the project to achieve the objectives of the sustainable positive social impact through the criteria set for the project.” He added, “The project aims to provide awareness-raising counseling for parents during the divorce stage, to show its dangerous social effects on children.”

The importance of the project was evaluated based on the studies carried out by “Together” within the system of social impact contracts, through which the desired goals could be achieved.

The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority will finance the project by supporting the social investor who will undertake the task of implementation, to find sustainable solutions to the challenges of the damages impact of divorce on children, in the event of achieving a tangible social outcome with a sustainable impact to support the comprehensive development of the child, where the success of the results will be measured at the end of the project. Desired according to the social objectives agreed upon by an independent assessor to be appointed by the steering committee.

The project will be implemented in three phases, starting with developing the operational plan and determining the indicative intervention that has proven effective, which aims to reduce the negative impact of divorce on children aged 0-8 years, the desired social outcomes and measure the social impact, and select an independent evaluator to conduct continuous evaluation. The project and its impacts, and defining the target group, service providers and the social investor.

The second phase includes the conclusion of contractual agreements within the system of social impact contracts with service providers and the social investor to confront and solve the social challenges of early childhood development, leading to the start of implementation and follow-up through the steering committee of the project in its third phase. Completing the three phases, the project focuses on creating a social impact on 3 main levels, and the first level focuses on spouses and children to improve parenting skills in the divorce stage, enhance interpersonal skills among parents, increase parental self-confidence and competence in raising children in the divorce stage and beyond, and reduce Parental stress, enhancing parents’ ability to support the social and emotional development of their children, and reducing children’s behavioral and emotional problems.

The second level focuses on parents to improve the language of communication between parents, reduce disputes at the family level, and improve adaptation and well-being after divorce, in addition to the third level, which is the early childhood system to improve the child’s mental and physical health, which reduces the need for legal intervention, reduce behavioral problems and enhance participation In education and increased participation in positive activities.

For his part, Faisal Al-Hamoudi, Acting Executive Director of the Incubation and Social Contracts Sector at the Community Contributions Authority “Together”, affirmed that the new project will work through the social impact contracts system to provide innovative solutions based on achieving results through the partnership between the concerned parties, including social service providers and investors. Socialists and concerned partners in this field, pointing out that there are more than 40 countries around the world that use social impact contracts as a successful international method for financing public services.

Faisal Al Hamoudi indicated that this project, which will be implemented in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, comes within the framework of the social impact contracts system, which is considered the first of its kind in the Arab Gulf region, and is an innovative, internationally recognized financial tool that contributes to strengthening the direction of investments to support programs and projects. With a sustainable social impact, by inviting the social investor from the private sector to invest in programs and projects with a social impact in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi by providing financing to the service provider, on the basis of the principle of “payment for the result”.

He continued: “We launched the first project,“ Aspiration ”, within the system of social impact contracts last year, with the aim of providing people of determination in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi with professional skills and expertise and ensuring their inclusion in the labor market. We will continue our pioneering path by launching our second project in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority. We are confident that this project will achieve success in addition to the program’s record, which will contribute to improving the lives of community members by providing support and guidance to them, to enhance Abu Dhabi’s position as the best destination to live and reside. ”