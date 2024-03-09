The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority has identified six main axes through which it seeks to enhance the safety and protection of children in Abu Dhabi, stressing that child protection requires a comprehensive approach that guarantees the ability of every child to live and grow without being exposed to any form of abuse, by providing the opportunity for healthy development and growth. For all children in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi within a safe environment that provides them with protection.

In detail, the six axes of the child protection policy included: launching effective preventive programs to raise awareness about child protection issues with the aim of changing social behavior, developing unified reporting channels known and trusted by the emirate’s residents, enhancing early detection capabilities and providing coordinated, high-quality comprehensive care services, and applying the case management model. Which is based on effective coordination between concerned parties in various sectors, clear mechanisms, defining responsibilities, developing child protection policies and conducting relevant research, in addition to development and continuing education to qualify and train competencies.

The Commission affirmed its work to achieve a number of results for all children, including zero tolerance for cases of abuse and corporal punishment, a decrease in the number of cases of abuse in the long term, developing the process of reporting and early detection of cases of abuse, and taking into account the child’s interest with regard to treating cases of abuse. The moment a report is submitted, we move to the rehabilitation and integration stage, providing the necessary services to support children and families who are victims of abuse, in addition to providing capabilities within institutions to deal with cases in which children are exposed to abuse.

The authority indicated that the methods of child abuse include: physical, sexual, emotional or psychological abuse (including bullying and cyberbullying), neglect and exploitation, and all forms of child abuse can be identified by monitoring the child’s physical, emotional and social behaviour, pointing out that the services Available to children and their families who have been subjected to abuse include access to treatment, rehabilitation and community integration services for children and their families. Alternative care and shelter are also provided for these children and their family members when needed.

The Authority stressed that every person, whether young or adult, living in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, who suspects the presence of ill-treated children, should report these cases, by calling the hotline of the Ministry of Interior’s Center for Child Protection at (116111), or notifying the authorities. Official services such as the police, social support centers or schools. Those who deal with children, such as teachers, doctors, and social workers, have the legal responsibility to report any suspected case of abuse to child protection units within the sectors in which they work.

She pointed out that the law protects the identity of those who report cases of child abuse, stressing that there is absolutely no leniency or tolerance towards anyone who abuses children in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and dealing with a case in which suspected abuse has been reported varies according to the seriousness of the case. Abu Dhabi Police and social support centers will investigate the case, and will make every effort to solve the family’s problems by providing adequate support, helping the child and the family deal with the situation, and holding the perpetrators accountable for their actions.

Signs of abuse

The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority confirmed the presence of signs indicating that a child has been exposed to abuse, which in the case of physical abuse include: the presence of bruises, scratches, stress and anxiety, avoiding physical contact, isolation and social withdrawal, while in the case of sexual abuse signs include: involuntary urination, low self-esteem, and the presence of disorders. Eating, lack of confidence, anti-social behavior and inappropriate sexual behaviours. In the case of emotional and psychological abuse, signs include: behaving aggressively with other children, not developing normally for the child, lack of confidence, excessive affection towards strangers, anxiety and fear of going to school.

She pointed out that signs of neglect include: wearing unclean clothes, poor dental health, stealing or begging for food, and being absent from school. In the case of sexual exploitation: the presence of physical signs indicating abuse, and the possession of expensive items. In the case of economic exploitation: feeling exhausted, depressed, anxious, isolated from friends and family, and forced to engage in criminal behavior.

