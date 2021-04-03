The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority has warned shoppers against saving bank card information on online shopping platforms, as this may lead to it being stolen, stressing that the best way to avoid this is to re-enter the data every time a person makes a purchase.

The authority said, as part of its “cyber advice” instructions through its Twitter account, that shopping sites provide a feature to store credit card information in order to facilitate purchases, which would expose the owners to the risk of data theft in the event the site is exposed to cyber attacks.

She stressed that it is important that individuals not save their personal information on online shopping platforms to avoid any potential breaches and expose their data to danger by hackers, calling at the same time the need to carefully read the terms and conditions of online shopping.

She warned against fraudulent exploitation of digital identity, explaining that “digital identity” is not a payment application, and a person will never be required to register any information related to payment or even a “one-time password”, advising individuals not to share it with anyone.

Abu Dhabi Digital Authority called on individuals, in the event that a fraud is discovered, to inform the concerned authorities to take the necessary measures.

And she cautioned that any service provider will not request that the user’s passwords be shared via phone, e-mail, or any platform.

Abu Dhabi Police called on community members to avoid disclosing their bank data, even to those who have bank balances, or who are in charge of issuing credit cards, and to update their data with the banks they deal with, so that they do not fall victim to financial fraud.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

